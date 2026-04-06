[Watch] Scenes From A Hong Kong Gangster Film — Except This Happened In Cheras

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It happened at around 1:30 pm at Polygram K, a KTV entertainment outlet in Taman Shamelin Perkasa, Cheras.

The attackers didn’t sneak in at night.

They came in broad daylight, on a busy road, while traffic was moving and people were watching.

A lorry reversed into the front gate to break it open.

Then more than 60 men — all masked, all carrying rods and weapons — poured in and started smashing everything in sight.

Furniture, glass, fittings — nothing was spared.

Inside the Attack

One man was seen giving directions to the others, sending them to different parts of the outlet to maximise the damage.

And when they were done, they left in batches, climbing into dozens of waiting cars and driving off.

Female staff fled as soon as the men were gone.

What was left behind was a venue covered in broken glass and debris.

The whole thing was caught on CCTV and filmed by bystanders.

Motorists passing by could only watch in disbelief.

The victim lodged a police report at 7:30 pm that evening — about six hours after the attack.

Police Move In

Kuala Lumpur police chief Comm Datuk Fadil Marsus confirmed the case and said police are investigating under two charges: deliberate destruction of property and armed rioting.

A manhunt for the suspects is ongoing; no arrests have been made.

Police have not confirmed a motive — it is not yet known whether this was a business dispute, a personal grudge, or something else.

Videos of the attack went viral almost immediately, with many Malaysians comparing it to scenes from the classic Hong Kong gangster film series Young and Dangerous.

The comparison stuck because the attack had all the hallmarks of something scripted: masked men, a commander calling the shots, a coordinated getaway; except this was real, and it happened in a busy Cheras neighbourhood at lunchtime.

Social media posts have named the group as “Pai Kia KL” and suggested the attack was hired, though police have not confirmed the identity of the suspects or a motive.

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