Bought Time, Not A Future: Karak Shivan Temple’s Uncertain Reprieve

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Karak Shivan Temple — formally known as Om Sri Athma Arul Jothymuneeswarar Alayam — has stood at Kilometre 19, Jalan Gombak Lama since 1970.

It is known for housing the tallest linga statue in Malaysia, regularly draws devotees, and hosts community religious events, including the Big Lingam Pooja.

However, the temple sits within Hutan Simpan Ulu Gombak, a permanent forest reserve protected under the National Forestry Act 1985.

Occupation of such land without authorisation is prohibited by law.

The department moved in February to enforce the temple’s removal, posting evacuation notices and erecting warning banners at the site in Hulu Gombak.

But recently (3 April), it issued a formal notice confirming that enforcement had been temporarily postponed.

The notice, however, maintained that the temple management was still required to vacate the premises.

Seeking A Resolution

The temple’s managing association, Persatuan Penganut Dewa Athma Arul Jothy Muneeswarar, had attended a coordination meeting with the department on 11 March.

Representatives presented the temple’s history — including its presence at the site since 1970 — and produced documents they say show prior administrative dealings with the forestry department.

Among them was a Class E Permit dated 1996 and official receipts issued by the department in earlier years.

The matter has since been referred to the LIMAS Committee, a Selangor state body overseeing non-Muslim religious affairs, for further deliberation.

The case has also drawn attention on social media, where the temple had long been promoted as a place of worship and cultural interest.

#shiva #karak #gombak #eswaran ♬ original sound – PraVeen Rao @praveenrao 🛕 Karak Sri Thandayuthapani / Sri Maha Mariamman & Shivan Temple – A Temple That Stands as a Testimony of Faith in the East Coast There are some temples that don’t just sit on land… they stand on stories, struggles, and survival. Karak Shivan Temple is one of them. Located along the old trunk road that connects Bentong to the East Coast, this temple became a spiritual anchor for estate workers, lorry drivers, families, and travellers who passed through Karak for decades. Before highways, before development, before GPS — this temple stood quietly on Malaysian soil, carrying the prayers of people who built this land with their hands. 🔱 Origins Rooted in Devotion The temple’s earliest roots trace back to the estate community from the mid-1900s. Back then, workers didn’t have grand gopurams or structured committees — they had faith, coconut oil lamps, and a simple belief that “where there is Shivan, there is protection.” Karak was known for dense forests and dangerous routes. Accidents, wild animal encounters, and sudden storms were common. Drivers and workers began praying to Lord Shiva, seeking protection before entering the winding roads. Slowly, a small shrine was built. Then a structure. Then a proper temple. What you see today is the culmination of decades of kaingariyam, community fundraising, and the blessings of Lord Shiva himself. 🔱 Why Shiva in Karak Is So Significant Shiva here is worshipped in a form believed to carry strong kavacham energy — the energy of protection. Many devotees describe the Karak Shivan as a deity who: Removes obstacles on journeys Grants mental peace Strengthens families and marriages Helps devotees overcome long-standing problems Shields travellers from accidents The temple became famous among lorry drivers and long-distance travellers. Until today, many will stop, break a coconut, and continue their journey only after receiving Shivan’s blessings. 🐍 Nagar, Vel, and Guardian Deities As with many older Malaysian temples, Karak Shivan Temple sits on spiritually powerful land. Nagar shrines, Vel placements, and guardian spirits (Kaval Deivams) are part of the temple compound — each one tied to the old belief that any place surrounded by thick forest is naturally protected by divine beings. These energies still remain strong today. 🔥 Prayers, Rituals, and Temple Vibes If you’ve been here on a Tuesday or a Pradosham evening, you’ll know what I mean: The nethra deepam (lamp on Shiva’s eye), the Lingam abishegam, and the chanting of “Om Namah Shivaya” echoing through the hall… it doesn’t feel like a small-town temple anymore. It feels like Kailasam energy condensed into one humble space. Some rituals performed here carry unique blessings: Milk abishegam for cleansing the mind Sandalwood abishegam to cool emotional turbulence Honey abishegam for family unity Oil lamps for protection on journeys Breaking coconuts for removing internal and external obstacles 🌳 A Temple That Survived Floods and Challenges Karak has faced its fair share of floods and natural disasters. Yet this temple — like its deity — stands firm. Many devotees say Shivan protected the temple grounds during difficult years, and that’s why elders in Karak hold this temple with so much respect. ❤️ Why This Temple Matters to Us Malaysians For many of us, our parents or grandparents travelled through these old roads. They stopped at temples like Karak Shivan not out of ritual, but out of pure trust. This is the kind of place where you don’t just walk in to pray — you feel the quiet strength of generations who depended on these gods for protection. 🛕 A Temple Built by People, Strengthened by Faith, Blessed by Shivan Every stone, every lamp, every shrine here has a story. And if you stand inside the temple for even a few minutes… you’ll feel why this place still carries so much divine power. #karakshivantemple

A Wider Reckoning

In a social media post, the temple committee thanked devotees for their “prayers, faith, patience, and continued support” and acknowledged the forestry department for granting “temporary time and space for further discussion.”

However, it reminded that the reprieve was temporary and that the matter remained part of an ongoing official process.

The committee also banned all commercial activity within the temple grounds — prohibiting stalls, sales, and any business of any kind — saying such activity could jeopardise ongoing efforts to secure the temple’s future.

Devotees were reminded to maintain cleanliness at all times and told they may continue visiting and praying while the process is ongoing.

Karak Shivan Kuil is not alone in its predicament.

The Selangor government identified 687 unauthorised Hindu temples in the state as of January.

The issue of temples built on state or reserve land — many established decades ago when enforcement was minimal — has become an increasingly sensitive fault line between land law and religious rights in Malaysia.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.