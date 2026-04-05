Perodua Malaysia Masters 2026 Tickets On Sale, Prices Start From RM12

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Tickets for the Perodua Malaysia Masters 2026 are now on sale, with fans able to purchase them via Ticket2U.com.my.

The HSBC BWF World Tour Super 500 tournament is scheduled to take place from 19 to 24 May at the Unifi Arena (formerly Axiata Arena) in Kuala Lumpur.

Prices start from RM12 for Upper Tier seats on opening days and go up to RM460 for final seats.

Season passes are also available.

The Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) said ticket prices have been maintained at the same rate as last year.

Under its #BAMBelanjaRaya initiative, BAM is offering Early Bird prices for Aidilfitri throughout the sales period.

A Super 500 Event Worth Fighting For

As a BWF World Tour Super 500 event — one of nine tournaments at that tier — the Malaysia Masters carries significant weight on the international circuit.

Winners walk away with up to 500 world ranking points, while the minimum prize pool for Super 500 tournaments stands at USD420,000.

The 2026 edition further raises the stakes, offering a total purse of USD500,000, making it one of the more lucrative stops on the tour for players chasing both rankings and prize money.

With the leading players vying for honours this year, there will likely be strong demand for tickets, said BAM Secretary General Datuk Kenny Goh.

We encourage fans to secure their tickets early to avoid disappointment, particularly for the more popular seating categories.

Malaysian Shuttlers to Watch

One of the most anticipated storylines heading into the tournament is whether defending men’s doubles champions Man Wei Chong and Tee Kai Wun can retain their title.

The pair’s victory at last year’s edition marked a return to form for Malaysia in the tournament, and they will be looking to replicate that performance on home soil.

Also set to compete are world champions Chen Tang Jie and Toh Ee Wei, former world champions Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik, and world championships silver medallists Pearly Tan and M. Thinaah.

First held in 1985, the Malaysia Masters has been a fixture on the international badminton calendar for over four decades, with Malaysian shuttlers having claimed honours at the tournament across multiple generations.

Beyond its homegrown heroes, the tournament has consistently attracted the world’s finest shuttlers, making it as much a global showcase as it is a celebration of Malaysian badminton excellence.

READ MORE: [Watch] Battle Of Brothers: Malaysian Shuttlers Make Badminton History At PERODUA Malaysia Masters

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