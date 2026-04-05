Baskin-Robbins Looking Into Claim Of Receipt Showing “Bakal Jenazah” As Customer’s Name

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A Malaysian man has taken to social media to demand answers from Baskin-Robbins Malaysia after a receipt for his two-year-old daughter’s birthday cake pre-order showed “Bakal Jenazah” — Malay for “future corpse” — as the customer name.

Danny posted the receipt publicly, tagging Baskin-Robbins Malaysia and calling for an explanation.

He claimed the name was deliberately typed in by a male counter staff when his wife provided her daughter’s name, though this has not been independently verified.

The incident only came to light when Danny’s sister-in-law went to collect the cake and the store manager, upon seeing the receipt, was visibly shocked.

Brand Apologises, Customer Pushes Back

Baskin-Robbins Malaysia responded publicly.

We are truly sorry for what happened and completely agree how upsetting this must have been — especially on your daughter’s birthday. We are investigating this urgently and have reached out via IG DM to make things right.

However, Danny denied receiving any such message, and fired back.

I have not received any DMs from you on my IG and yes I want to know what action is being taken.

In the comments, some users suggested the name may have been pulled from a membership account rather than typed in deliberately — with one commenter noting that “Bakal Jenazah” is a known username on Threads.

Mixed Reactions, Unanswered Questions

Others were unconvinced, and the theory remains unverified.

While some commenters dismissed the incident as harmless, others pushed back, arguing it was a matter of basic professionalism and boundaries.

It’s not about harmless or not, it’s about adab and boundaries. Some things shouldn’t be taken as a joke, and in the workplace too.

Some commenters suggested the name may have auto-populated from a staff member’s own membership account used on the customer’s order — an unverified theory that, if true, would raise a separate question about loyalty point collection practices.

As of writing, Baskin-Robbins Malaysia has not issued a formal public statement beyond its initial reply, and the cause of the name appearing on the receipt remains unclear.

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