He Left Medicine To Serve Millions – Tun Dr Ling Liong Sik’s Classrooms Outlived His Career

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When Tun Dr Ling Liong Sik chose politics over medicine, he offered a simple explanation: a doctor saves one life at a time, but public service can lift millions.

He spent the next four decades proving it.

Malaysia’s longest-serving Transport Minister, who passed away today (4 April), is being remembered not only for the highways, ports and airports he helped build — but for the universities that bear the fingerprints of his quiet, persistent conviction that education was the most durable thing a politician could leave behind.

It was Ling who expanded what was then Tunku Abdul Rahman College into a nationally recognised institution — today known as TAR UMT — opening its doors to tens of thousands of students annually.

And it was Ling who, after years of negotiation and advocacy, secured government approval in 2001 for the establishment of Universiti Tunku Abdul Rahman.

UTAR opened its doors in 2002, and it has not closed them since.

From Kuala Kangsar to the Cabinet

Born in 1943 in Kuala Kangsar, Perak, and raised by a single mother after his father died young, Ling graduated as a medical doctor from the University of Singapore in 1966, after studying at the Royal Military College in Malaysia.

He began his medical career at Penang General Hospital, where he worked from 1966 to 1968 before establishing a private practice in Butterworth.

In 1968, Ling transitioned from medicine to politics, becoming a significant figure in the Malaysian Chinese Association (MCA) and serving as an MP starting in 1974.

Ling rose through the MCA ranks to become its sixth president during a period of economic and political uncertainty.

He served as an MP for seven consecutive terms — first in Mata Kuching, then in Labis — and held the Transport Ministry for 17 years, overseeing infrastructure projects that modernised Malaysia’s aviation, port and rail systems.

Farewell and Final Honours

MCA president Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong, in a tribute posted online, described him as “a nation-builder, a community unifier, and a visionary.”

Wee ordered flags flown at half-mast at all MCA offices nationwide and called him “a nation-builder, a community unifier, and a visionary.”

Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Ibrahim and Raja Permaisuri Agong Raja Zarith Sofiah were among those who conveyed condolences.

He was 81.

A public wake will be held at Xiao En Centre, Cheras, Kuala Lumpur, from noon to 9 pm on 6 and 7 April, with the funeral procession departing at 11 am on 8 April for cremation at Xiao En Garden, Nilai.

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