Israeli Travellers Detained At KLIA, ‘Kena Conned’ By AI

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Here’s a cautionary tale about trusting AI with your travel plans: At least eight Israeli citizens have been detained at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) in recent months after AI chatbots told them it was perfectly fine to transit through Malaysia.

The travellers, according to Israeli news outlet Ynet, were caught in what amounts to a perfect storm of AI overconfidence and geopolitical reality – Malaysia and Israel have no diplomatic relations, and Malaysian law doesn’t allow Israeli passport holders to enter or even transit through the country.

But apparently, nobody told the AI that.

In one recent incident, four young Israeli travellers were detained while waiting for a connecting flight to the Philippines.

Two women in the group told authorities they had consulted an AI chatbot application before starting their journey from Thailand.

The AI assured them the transit procedure in Kuala Lumpur would be safe, but it was wrong; they were detained immediately upon arrival at KLIA and eventually had to return to Thailand.

In a separate case, two Israeli men travelling from Cambodia to the Philippines spent two days in detention at KLIA before being deported back to their departure country.

Israelis detained in Malaysia during layovers after relying on AI for travel advice



Eight travelers held at Kuala Lumpur airport after chatbot advice suggested route was viable; some were jailed and deported, others freed after Isr…https://t.co/Co4lAQsu5V pic.twitter.com/adk8CWF55s — Ynet Global (@ynetnews) March 26, 2026

The Diplomatic Cleanup

Each detention triggers a 24 to 48-hour process that requires high-level diplomatic intervention from the Israeli Embassy in Singapore – because there’s no Israeli embassy in Malaysia, obviously.

Israeli ambassador to Singapore Eliyahu Vered Hazan and Consul Noa Oved have been coordinating the release and deportation of detainees on a regular basis.

And here’s where it gets worse: The article warns that other Asian countries are starting to refuse entry to people who’ve been deported from Malaysia, meaning one bad AI recommendation could derail your entire Southeast Asia trip.

Following the series of detentions, Hazan issued an official warning urging Israeli citizens to fully comply with the National Security Council’s advice to avoid any form of travel or transit through Malaysia.

He emphasised that the situation on the ground has changed significantly, especially since October last year, making these profile detentions increasingly common and costly in both time and money.

Why the AI Got It Wrong

The problem appears to be that AI systems are trained on general international transit rules – the kind that say “you can transit without a visa if you don’t leave the airport”, which is true for most nationalities in most countries.

What the AI doesn’t understand is geopolitical context: that Malaysia’s non-recognition of Israel means those general rules don’t apply, regardless of what standard aviation protocols might suggest.

It’s the difference between knowing the rules and understanding the exceptions – and right now, AI is really good at the first part and terrible at the second.

The lesson here?

AI doesn’t understand politics between countries. It just knows general rules, not the exceptions.

So before you trust a chatbot with your travel plans, check what your government actually says – especially if you’re going somewhere that might not want you there.

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