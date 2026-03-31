Hindu Temple Built On Public University Land – Now What?

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There’s a temple on Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM) land, and apparently, it’s not supposed to be there.

The university said on Monday (30 March) it’s handing the problem over to Selangor’s Special Committee on Buddhist, Christian, Hindu, Sikh and Taoist Affairs, known as LIMAS.

The whole thing blew up after photos went viral showing a “UKM Land – Trespassers Will Be Prosecuted” sign sitting right next to a place of worship.

UKM says it’s already talked with the Selangor state government about the unauthorised temple, and now they’re waiting to see what happens next.

The university made it very clear they’re not planning to do anything aggressive or hasty.

UKM hopes this issue can be resolved thoroughly, given that it requires a careful and phased approach.

Calling For Calm

In other words, this is sensitive, and no one wants to be the one who makes the wrong move.

The university says any action must follow proper procedures and receive sign-off from authorities, including the state government, to ensure the solution is “comprehensive and respectful” and doesn’t offend anyone.

UKM also asked people to stop speculating about what might happen, saying it could cause “confusion or tension within the community.”

It is not clear how long the temple has been there, who built it, why it was built on university land, or when LIMAS will actually meet to discuss this.

For now, UKM is waiting for the state government to tell them what to do next.

The controversy has drawn commentary from various quarters, with inflammatory rhetoric on an already sensitive issue risking escalating tensions when what’s needed is careful dialogue and respect for proper processes.

What’s Really Going On Here?

Malaysia keeps having fights over Hindu temples built on land they’re not supposed to be on – usually old temples that served plantation workers back in the day, now sitting on land someone else owns or wants to develop.

The Rawang temple that was just demolished is the latest example: it’s been there for decades, serving rubber tappers, but the landowner says it’s unauthorised and that they need the land for housing.

Four guys showed up with a backhoe to tear it down, got arrested, then got released, then the whole thing got demolished anyway while police watched.

Activists say this keeps happening, and the way it’s being handled – no proper legal process, just show up and demolish – is dangerous for community relations.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is caught in the middle: if he protects the temples, he upsets the Malay-Muslim majority; if he doesn’t, he loses support from the Indian-Hindu minority who helped elect him.

It’s basically a no-win situation rooted in Malaysia’s complicated identity politics, where old informal religious sites are colliding with modern property rights and development plans.

READ MORE: Malaysian Hindu Community Fights Back After Sacred Symbol Allegedly Desecrated On Camera

READ MORE: [Watch] Religious Shrine Under A Tree In Bukit Tunku Draws Social Media Attention

READ MORE: JKR Under Fire: “Why Can’t They Remove Chinese And Hindu Temples Blocking Klang Road?”

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