[Watch] Teacher’s Car Smashed, Threatened By Mob In Kota Kinabalu, Five Arrested

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A teacher faced a terrifying ordeal when a group of men smashed his car windows and allegedly threatened him following a dispute in the city centre on Saturday (Mar 29).

The incident, which occurred in broad daylight at around 1.45 pm, was captured on video and went viral on social media, prompting swift police action.

Kota Kinabalu acting police chief Superintendent Syed Lot Syed Ab Rahman said the 30-year-old local man had filed a police report after the attack near the Kota Kinabalu port area.

The teacher had been attending an event at the Sabah International Convention Centre (SICC) when the incident occurred.

Initial investigations found that the incident happened when the complainant was heading to his vehicle at a parking area near a warehouse at the Kota Kinabalu port, before encountering several individuals believed to be workers at the premises, Syed Lot said in a statement.

A verbal provocation occurred before the situation became tense, causing the complainant to reverse his vehicle and accidentally hit another vehicle.

Swift Arrest Made, Remand Sought

Following the collision, several individuals chased the teacher’s car and acted aggressively, smashing both the driver’s side window and the rear windscreen.

The complainant also claimed he was threatened to get out of the vehicle.

Police launched an immediate operation and arrested five local men to assist with investigations.

The case is being investigated under Section 427 of the Penal Code for mischief causing damage, and Section 506 for criminal intimidation.

Police view this incident seriously and guarantee that investigations will be conducted transparently and fairly.

At the same time, police advised the public not to speculate or spread unverified information that could disrupt investigations.

A remand application for all suspects will be made to complete the investigation.

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