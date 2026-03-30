TV Anchor Defends Celebrity Bella Astillah Against “Second-Hand Car” And “Buy One, Get Two Free” Mockery

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A Malaysian television news anchor has hit back at online critics who mocked local celebrity Bella Astillah as a “second-hand car” following her engagement to politician Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman, declaring that “women are not commodities”.

RTM Mandarin news anchor Rasyidah Abu Johan took to social media on Sunday (29 March) to defend Bella, who was previously married to fellow entertainer Aliff Aziz.

The engagement between Bella and Syed Saddiq, the Muar MP from the Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (MUDA) party, led to a wave of derogatory online comments.

Some referred to Bella as “second-hand” and joked that Syed Saddiq was getting a “buy one, get two free” deal because of her two children.

In her post, the UTAR alumna congratulated the couple and told critics making such remarks to “step aside”.

“Do Women’s Efforts Not Deserve Respect?”

She highlighted that Bella had endured significant pain in her previous marriage, pointing out that her ex-husband had been unfaithful 11 times with various women, including Bella’s celebrity friends, close friends and even relatives.

This kind of experience would be difficult for anyone to bear. She tried to salvage the marriage and was even criticised by netizens, but ultimately could not earn his loyalty.

The anchor praised Bella for choosing to rebuild her life, working hard and finding her own value, before meeting someone who truly cherishes her.

This man not only accepts her past (including her children) but also takes action to protect her present and future. Whether it’s the dowry or his sincerity and commitment to her and those around her, it genuinely makes people happy for Bella.

Rasyidah criticised comments that made light of women’s bodies and divorce backgrounds, calling them disrespectful and dismissive of women.

“Do women’s efforts, strength, independence and value really not deserve respect?” she asked, urging people not to become such individuals.

Beyond the “second-hand” comments, critics also attacked Bella’s modesty and clothing choices, with some saying she was unsuitable for Syed Saddiq because she does not fully cover her aurat.

Women Not Commodities, Anchor Says In Well-Wishes

Quoting Taiwanese rock band Mayday frontman Ashin‘s concert line, “Every girl has her own name,” Rasyidah emphasised that women are not products, accessories or reproductive organs.

Bella was married to Singaporean Aliff on 9 September, 2016, and the couple has two children together – son Ayden Adrean and daughter Alara Adrianna.

The divorce was finalised on 13 June, 2024.

Rasyidah concluded her post by wishing Syed Saddiq and Bella happiness in their future together.

Syed Saddiq’s engagement gifts included a ring, investment savings for Bella, and education savings for her children, which drew praise from many.

READ MORE: When Politics Meets Pop Culture: Saddiq And Bella Go From Trending To Engaged

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