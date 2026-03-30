Malaysia Tour Operators Warn Of 30-50% Price Hikes For Visitors As Fuel Crisis Bites

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Malaysian tour operators could be forced to raise package prices by 30 to 50 per cent if the global fuel crisis triggered by instability in West Asia does not ease, an industry group has warned.

The Malaysian Inbound Tourism Association (MITA) said operators are currently absorbing fuel cost increases but cannot sustain losses indefinitely, especially as the industry receives no diesel subsidies, MITA president Mint Leong Hoon Min said.

Tourism operators are now stuck completing tours at a loss because they signed contracts months ago with fixed prices.

She explained that tour packages are typically booked and priced several months in advance, leaving operators unable to pass on sudden spikes in fuel costs to customers who have already signed contracts.

Customers have already agreed to the terms and paid deposits. We can’t suddenly cancel their trips, so operators have no choice but to absorb the extra costs and complete these tours at a loss.

Tourism group warns of shutdown over diesel price hike



The Malaysian Inbound Tourism Association says transport providers may have to suspend their operations unless a diesel subsidy is forthcoming.



Read more: https://t.co/k7hgiNvvFk — Firdaus Abdullah (@firdyfire) March 18, 2026

Operators Hesitant To Accept New Bookings

The tourism industry is closely linked to multiple sectors, including food and beverage, hotels, and transportation—all of which are affected by rising fuel prices.

Leong said many operators are now hesitant to accept new bookings and have cancelled tours scheduled for later in the year, or are renegotiating prices with potential customers.

Operators have already invested heavily upfront, including advertising campaigns promoting package prices. Raising prices now means renegotiating everything. Some customers understand, but many are taking a wait-and-see approach.

The situation is particularly challenging as 2026 is Visit Malaysia Year, when the industry had planned major promotional efforts.

We were ready to go all-out this year, but the fuel crisis has disrupted our plans. We need to recalibrate our strategies.

Association To Meet Tourism Minister Over Fuel Crisis Impact

Operators specialising in West Asian tourists face additional challenges, as flight cancellations from some countries in the region have forced them to seek alternative markets such as India and China.

However, potential tourists from these markets are also hesitating due to rising travel costs.

Leong expressed disappointment that Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s recent special announcement on fuel measures did not address the tourism sector.

MITA has been in contact with the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture to seek solutions.

The association is scheduled to meet Tourism Minister Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing on Tuesday (31 March).

Malaysia's tourism was booming inbound spending grew over 40% in 2024. Then the Middle East war hit and jet fuel costs spiked overnight. The country that did everything right is now being tested by a crisis it didn't cause. That's the cruel reality of global tourism in 2026.… pic.twitter.com/tc1CpWBsmZ — Kenneth Mutai (@the_karim_ken) March 26, 2026

This article is based on exclusive reporting by China Press.

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