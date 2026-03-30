Kelantan MP Calls For Death Penalty For Drunk Drivers In Fatal Crashes

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A Malaysian opposition lawmaker has called for the death penalty to be imposed on drunk drivers who cause fatal accidents, following a crash in Klang, Selangor, on Sunday (29 March) that killed a motorcyclist.

Wan Ahmad Fayhsal Wan Ahmad Kamal, who represents Machang, Kelantan, said existing penalties under the Road Transport Act have failed to deter offenders from drink driving.

“Therefore, I urge the government to study amending the law to allow for the death penalty to be imposed on drunk drivers who cause death,” the sacked Bersatu leader said in a Facebook post.

He argued that when someone under the influence chooses to drive, the law should consider that the person has the intent to kill, “because their actions clearly have a high risk of killing others”.

The incident involved a man in his 20s, allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs.

A dashcam video that went viral showed the overtaking car crashing into the oncoming motorcyclist, sending the victim flying into the air.

The suspect has been remanded until Thursday (3 March).

Lifetime Driving Bans Proposed

Another opposition MP, Jerantut’s Khairil Nizam Khirudin from PAS, called for lifetime driving bans for all drink driving offenders, saying temporary suspensions are insufficient.

He said the government must take a tougher line on drink driving, given the threat offenders pose to other road users, making it a matter of public safety rather than just a traffic offence.

“One more life has been lost. One more family has been destroyed. Justice must be served,” he said in a statement, urging Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook to take action.

Meanwhile, PAS Youth chief Afnan Hamimi Taib Azamudden has offered free legal aid to the victim’s family.

The victim, Amirul Hafiz Omar, worked double shifts – at a warehouse by day and as a part-time delivery rider at night.

His 11-year colleague described him as hardworking, helpful, and always the first to volunteer when others needed assistance.

Existing Penalties Already Severe

Under Section 44 of the Road Transport Act, those convicted of causing death while driving under the influence already face 10 to 15 years in prison and fines between RM50,000 (US$11,100) and RM100,000.

They are also barred from holding a driving licence for at least 10 years from the date of conviction.

Repeat offenders can face 15 to 20 years in jail, fines of RM100,000 to RM150,000, and a 20-year driving ban; the stiffer penalties were enacted in 2020.

However, the proposals by both MPs represent a significant escalation in punishment.

The death penalty suggestion conflates reckless behaviour with premeditated intent to kill – a distinction that legal systems typically maintain.

Neither MP addressed enforcement improvements, such as increased roadblocks or breathalyser checks, rehabilitation programs, or measures to address alcohol abuse as a root cause of drink driving.

Meanwhile, Malaysian social media users are actively discussing the Klang drunk driving case, with some Indian Malaysians expressing concern that their community’s reputation is being damaged by such incidents, while others argue that drunk driving is a problem across all races, not just one community.

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