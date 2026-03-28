Selangor’s Dams Are Between 79-99%, But Here’s Why You Should Still Conserve

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Selangor just announced that the state’s dams are between 79% and 99% capacity, with a stable water supply.

All eight major dams are within this range — Sungai Labu is at the highest at 99.24%, while Sungai Selangor sits at 78.77% and Sungai Tinggi at 79.75%.

The state government says they’re ready to handle the hot season with enough capacity for up to six months.

So you might be wondering why former National Water Services Commission (SPAN) chairman Charles Santiago has been telling everyone to cut their shower time by half.

Here’s why both can be true: Santiago is talking about water sources across Malaysia, like Sungai Muda in Kedah, which is running low, not just Selangor’s dams.

Furthermore, the Meteorological Department says we’re looking at temperatures between 35 and 37 degrees with below-average rainfall until the Southwest Monsoon begins in June, which could last until September.

Malaysia’s Water Problem Isn’t Just About Supply — It’s About Waste

But here’s what really matters.

Whether your local dam is at 99% or 50%, wasting water makes no sense, because Malaysia is using far more water than it should — 201 litres per person every day.

That’s above the United Nations (UN) recommendation (165 litres), and far more than Thailand (90 litres) or Singapore (140 litres).

Weather forecasts show no rain expected in Perlis, northern Kedah, Kelantan, Terengganu, and parts of Pahang over the next several days, with below-average rainfall across much of the west coast — reinforcing concerns about the prolonged dry season.

So, remember to start conserving water seriously — not just because the government says so, but because it’ll save you money when water prices eventually go up:

Take shorter showers

Don’t wash your car every week

Water only the roots of your plants instead of spraying everything

Fix that dripping tap you’ve been ignoring

Full Dams Today Don’t Guarantee Supply Tomorrow

The bottom line: just because Selangor’s dams are full today doesn’t mean they’ll stay that way.

That is, if everyone keeps using 201 litres per day while the dry season continues until September, and just because one state is fine doesn’t mean others aren’t struggling.

Using twice as much as Thailand uses per person is wasteful, regardless of the dam’s current level.

Start conserving now while it’s still a request, because by the time water rationing becomes mandatory, changing your habits will be much harder.

READ MORE: It’s Getting Hot In Here: Water Dam Levels At ‘’Cautionary’’ Stage Amid Record-Breaking El Nino

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