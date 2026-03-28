KLCC’s Photo Hustlers Just Levelled Up To “Gang Assault” — And All We’re Getting Is More CCTV?

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Eighteen unlicensed photographers were recently arrested near KLCC after allegedly beating up a vendor who tried to stop them from harassing foreign tourists.

The incident — investigated under Section 148 of the Penal Code for rioting — involved suspects aged 17 to 45 surrounding and assaulting a vendor 18-on-one.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Hannah Yeoh responded quickly: more CCTV cameras around KLCC, coordination among her office, KLCC Property Holdings, and Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL), and increased patrols.

CCTVs are under the KLCC management. I will discuss with them, along with the DBKL, to see how we can install more CCTVs outside so that we can identify the faces of those conducting such business activities without permission.

She’s doing what a minister should do — and she’s only been in the role for three months.

The Problem Was Visible — Enforcement Wasn’t

But the public saw this coming.

In July 2025, a viral Threads post with 1.8K likes demanded that authorities “kick these scammer creatures out of KLCC” before they damage Malaysia’s reputation.

In January 2026, another viral Threads post exposed a photographer trying to charge RM650 for phone photos near KLCC, prompting public warnings about similar scams.

Professional photographers urged tourists not to engage, emphasising that these operators aren’t part of Malaysia’s legitimate industry.

The enforcement gap is real: despite past operations that confiscated equipment and issued fines, the problem persists — some claim that photographers operate “brazenly in front of DBKL patrol officers”.

Now it’s escalated from scamming to violence.

But Here’s the Problem

CCTV identifies faces after crimes have happened.

Why are teenagers doing this — desperation, syndicate, or years of weak enforcement that let scams escalate to 18-person assaults?

Malaysia’s reputation isn’t damaged by one viral fight — it’s damaged when years of enforcement gaps let scams escalate to gang violence, and the only solution is “more cameras.”

These aren’t ghost operatives — they’re standing in front of Malaysia’s most iconic landmark, in one of the country’s most surveilled areas.

How hard is it to arrest people who work the same spot every night?

Public frustration has escalated to questions about why enforcement keeps failing — despite past operations that confiscated equipment and issued fines, the photographers return.

Social media users have even suggested a protection money system, though no evidence has been presented.

senang citer ade karte la tu jaga geng photographer sampai dbkl buat dek je https://t.co/muFFSE1WkY — fausTORQ (@Syafiquevic) March 25, 2026

READ MORE: [Watch] Photographer Tries To Charge RM650 For Photos Near KLCC

READ MORE: DBKL Cracks Down On KLCC Photographers Without Permits, Issues 14 Compounds And Seizes Equipment

READ MORE: “We’re Just Trying To Make a Living”: KLCC Photographers Push Back Against Harassment Claims

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