Malaysia Gets Green Light To Bring Oil Home As Iran Chokes Off Global Supply

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Malaysia has secured a lifeline for its oil tankers stuck in the Persian Gulf, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim announced Thursday (26 March), as Iran’s blockade of the world’s most important oil highway threatens to choke global fuel supplies.

In a televised address, Anwar thanked Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian for letting Malaysian ships pass through the Strait of Hormuz, which Iran has effectively shut down amid its war with the United States and Israel.

“We are in the process of securing the release of the Malaysian oil tankers and the workers involved so they can continue their journey home,” Anwar said.

The Strait of Hormuz – a narrow waterway between Iran and Oman – normally carries one-fifth of the world’s oil and gas.

Since Iran closed it off, ship traffic has collapsed:

Iran says ships not linked to the US or Israel can still pass, but it has attacked at least 20 commercial vessels.

Reports claim Tehran is demanding up to USD2 million per ship to allow them to pass safely.

Malaysia Imports Most Of Its Oil From The Gulf

While Malaysia sells natural gas to the world through Petronas, it buys 70 per cent of its crude oil from Gulf countries – all of which must pass through the now-blocked strait.

Anwar said Malaysia is better off than many nations, but warned Malaysians to brace for impact.

Food supplies are affected; prices will certainly rise. Fertiliser as well, and of course, oil and gas.

To stretch fuel supplies, the government will:

Cut subsidised petrol allowances for individuals

for individuals Send civil servants home to work remotely in phases

to work remotely in phases Prepare for higher prices across food, fertiliser, and energy

Why Malaysia Got Special Treatment

Malaysia’s non-aligned foreign policy and friendly ties with Iran appear to have paid off.

Unlike US allies, Malaysia has maintained diplomatic relations with Tehran – a stance that may have convinced Iran to let Malaysian ships through while others remain stuck.

Anwar did not say how many ships were cleared or what conditions Iran imposed.

With the Strait nearly shut, countries dependent on Gulf oil face severe shortages.

The blockade is driving up costs for:

Energy: Oil and gas prices surging worldwide

Oil and gas prices surging worldwide Food: Higher transport and fertiliser costs

Higher transport and fertiliser costs Manufacturing: Supply chain disruptions spreading

Experts warn that the longer the Strait remains closed, the more serious the global economic damage.

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