Did Najib File For A New Pardon? His Lawyer Says Absolutely Not

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The lawyer representing former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak has categorically denied reports that his client has filed a fresh application for a royal pardon.

Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah, who leads Najib’s legal team, told Malaysiakini on Thursday (Mar 26) that no such application has been submitted.

I can confirm that there is no new pardon application filed. I would be the first person, apart from Najib, to have known if there is any.

Shafee’s denial comes in response to reports claiming Najib had filed a fresh pardon application during Ramadan.

In February 2025, Shafee publicly stated he was considering submitting a second pardon request, but over a year later he confirmed no such application had been filed.

Najib Serving Reduced Sentence

Najib, 72, is currently serving a prison sentence after being convicted in 2020 on seven charges related to the misappropriation of RM42 million (USD9.4 million) from SRC International Sdn Bhd, a former subsidiary of state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).

The charges included abuse of power, criminal breach of trust, and money laundering.

His original 12-year prison term and RM210 million fine were reduced by the Federal Territories Pardons Board to six years’ imprisonment and a RM50,000 fine.

Following the sentence reduction, Najib sought to serve the remainder of his term under house arrest, filing a judicial review based on what he claimed was a “royal addendum order.”

However, the High Court dismissed this application in December last year, and Najib is currently appealing that decision.

Can Najib Seek Clemency While Appeals Are Ongoing?

Shortly after losing his house arrest appeal, Najib was found guilty of 25 corruption charges in the 1MDB case and sentenced to 15 years in prison and fined RM11.4 billion—a decision he is challenging.

The court ordered the 15-year sentence to run consecutively with his existing six-year term, meaning the former prime minister faces a total of 21 years behind bars if both convictions stand.

In Malaysia, convicted individuals can apply to the Pardons Board for clemency.

The board, chaired by the King or relevant state ruler, has the power to reduce sentences, grant full pardons, or modify penalties.

Such applications must be formally submitted through proper legal channels, and decisions can take months or even years.

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