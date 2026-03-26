When Families Say No: Why Malaysia’s Organ Donation Crisis Goes Deeper Than Willingness

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More than 400,000 Malaysians have signed up to donate their organs.

Over 10,000 are still waiting for one, but the bottleneck isn’t a lack of willingness — it’s the family conversation that never happened.

In 2022, around 550 brain-dead patients were identified as potential donors, yet fewer than 70 families agreed to proceed.

That is a conversion rate of just 13 per cent.

Under Malaysia’s current system, if the next of kin objects, the donation does not proceed — regardless of what the deceased had registered.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad, in a post on X this week, put it plainly: “This noble decision must be declared to family members as early as possible.”

Salam Syawal 🇲🇾 MADANI ❤️,



إِنَّا ِلِلَّٰهِ وَإِنَّا إِلَيْهِ رَاجِعُونَ



Pagi tadi di Hospital Selayang, Allahyarham Muhammad Zahran telah dipanggil pulang ke negeri abadi. Walau jasadnya tiada, beliau meninggalkan "nyawa" buat insan lain melalui hati, buah pinggang, kornea &… pic.twitter.com/TR4cdcmbLZ — Dzulkefly Ahmad (@DrDzul) March 24, 2026

The Last Thing He Saved on His Phone

The reluctance runs deep as some families believe removing organs compromises the body’s integrity for the afterlife.

Others fear the deceased might feel pain during organ recovery; these beliefs persist even though no major religion prohibits donation.

The government has designated 2026 as the national mission year, anchored by a campaign called ‘Warisku, Hormati Ikrarku’ (My Family, Respect My Pledge) — asking the living to honour what their loved ones chose.

The campaign draws its most powerful argument from a single story.

On the same day the minister posted, 21-year-old Muhammad Zahran died at Serdang Hospital, donating his liver, kidneys, corneas and heart.

A month earlier, he had told his parents he wanted to be a donor, and his mother honoured that wish on her own birthday.

His phone, found afterwards, contained saved information from the National Kidney Foundation (NKF), and he had not bought Raya clothes that year.

80 Kidneys, 10,000 Names

But even if more families said yes, Malaysia faces a harder problem.

There are only two public hospitals performing kidney transplants, both in Kuala Lumpur, and they are served by just two dedicated transplant surgeons nationwide.

Malaysia’s kidney transplant rate stands at 3 to 5 per million people, against Singapore’s 16, Thailand’s 9, and Spain’s 47 to 62.

Some 80 kidneys become available each year, while the waitlist stands at over 10,000; the average wait is 10 to 15 years; many do not survive it.

Some advocates are pushing for an opt-out donation system, where consent is presumed unless someone has registered their refusal; Malaysia has not made that shift.

The minister’s campaign is a necessary step, but the conversation, the infrastructure, and the policy framework all need to move together — and right now, only one of them is.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health has also directed the public to register or update their donor status via MySejahtera, with full information available at www.dermaorgan.gov.my.

Parts of this story have been sourced from CNA and China Press.

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