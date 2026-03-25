[Watch] The World’s Most Expensive Mystery Car Was In Malaysia All Along

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For years, the automotive world had been asking the same question: Who owns the fourth Rolls-Royce Droptail?

The answer, it turns out, is Malaysia’s Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Sultan Ibrahim.

On Sunday, the King drove the ultra-rare coachbuilt convertible to the Johor royal family’s Hari Raya open house — casually solving one of the car world’s longest-running mysteries in the process.

The Rolls-Royce Droptail is not a car you can walk into a showroom and buy.

First unveiled in 2023, it sits at the very top of Rolls-Royce’s bespoke coachbuilding programme — each unit handcrafted to a single owner’s specifications, with a nautical-inspired rear deck and an open-top silhouette that takes years to complete.

Only four were ever made; each carries a unique theme, and three owners had already been identified by the automotive world while the fourth remained a mystery — until now.

According to Malaysian automotive media outlet KeyAuto.my, each Droptail is estimated to cost upwards of USD30 million (approximately RM118 million), making it widely regarded as the most expensive new car in the world.

A Motif With Meaning

The King did not arrive in the car; he drove it.

That distinction matters.

Sultan Ibrahim is a well-known passionate car collector, and the Droptail is not a state vehicle or a ceremonial prop — it is a deeply personal commission, built entirely around its owner’s vision

Sultan Ibrahim choosing to drive it himself to a family occasion speaks to exactly that.

It also closes a loop that the global car community had been unable to close for nearly three years.

The timing carries its own quiet significance as it is currently the middle of the Raya festive season, and Sultan Ibrahim — who ascended to the throne as Malaysia’s 17th Yang di-Pertuan Agong in January 2024 — has been at the centre of several cultural moments this week alone.

For now, the automotive world has its answer – the fourth Droptail is in Malaysia, and its owner drove it to an open house.

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