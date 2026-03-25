Relics Of Buddhist Master Hsing Yun Enshrined In Malaysia, Received By Anthony Loke

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Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook was personally present at Subang Skypark Terminal on 21 March (Saturday) to receive the sacred relics of Venerable Master Hsing Yun, the founder of Fo Guang Shan and one of the most influential figures in modern Humanistic Buddhism.

The relics arrived aboard a private jet, accompanied by a delegation of monks.

In a Facebook post shared the same evening, the minister described it as “a great honour”.

The DAP secretary-general and Seremban MP credited Master Hsing Yun’s advocacy of the Three Acts of Goodness — to do good deeds, speak good words, and think good thoughts — as a guide that continues to inspire him personally.

The arrival of these sacred relics is deeply meaningful, especially to the Malaysian Buddhist community, and also reflects Malaysia’s enduring commitment to mutual respect and cultural harmony.

Airport staff who remained on duty during the festive season were also acknowledged by the minister, who thanked them for ensuring the occasion was carried out smoothly and securely.

Master Hsing Yun, who passed away in January 2023 at the age of 96, built Fo Guang Shan into one of the largest Buddhist organisations in the world, with a presence spanning dozens of countries, including Malaysia.

Why The Relics Came to Malaysia

This wasn’t a one-off visit — it’s part of a coordinated global tour by Fo Guang Shan.

After Master Hsing Yun passed away, the organisation launched an initiative to distribute his relics to 12 temples across five continents, so that devotees worldwide could pay their respects and have a permanent site of remembrance.

Malaysia was one of the chosen destinations.

The relics flew in from Kaohsiung, Taiwan, and were temporarily placed at the main hall of Fo Guang Shan Dong Zen Temple in Jenjarom, Selangor.

On Monday (23 March), thousands of Buddhists gathered at Dong Zen Temple for the formal enshrinement ceremony — complete with chanting, drumbeats, and a procession around the temple grounds — after which the relics were permanently enshrined in the Patriarch Hall.

The ceremony was led by Fo Guang Shan’s Chief Abbot for Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand and Indonesia, Ven Jue Cheng

For Malaysia specifically, Fo Guang Shan has deep roots — Dong Zen Temple in Jenjarom is one of the largest Buddhist temple complexes in Southeast Asia, making it a natural and significant stop on this global journey.

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