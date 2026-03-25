“Not Me” — PKR Big Shots Deny RM9.5 Million Allegation As Businessman Demands Return Of Unpaid RM500k By Month-End

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Businessman Victor Chin has given a PKR member of parliament until Monday (30 March) to return RM9.5 million — or be publicly named.

Chin, who released a 40-page document alleging an unnamed PKR MP requested the sum to resolve what he called a “corporate mafia” scandal, says the MP failed to deliver, leaving RM500,000 unpaid.

Two PKR figures have since come forward to deny involvement.

PKR vice-president Datuk Seri R. Ramanan held a press conference today (25 March), flatly rejecting suggestions that he was the “Mr R” referred to in the allegations.

He said the claim made no sense — he had never met Chin — and added that Chin himself could face serious legal exposure over allegations of false trading, market manipulation and misleading statements.

How can I take RM9.5 million from someone I have never met in my life?

Former Economy Minister and ex-PKR deputy president Datuk Seri Rafizi Ramli took a lighter tone on social media, brushing off the allegation with a quip and promising to share more details later.

There’s a commotion about a PKR MP receiving RM9.5 million from Victor Chin. It’s not me.

The Calls Are There — The Response Is Not

Former Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief commissioner Latheefa Koya called on the anti-corruption body to treat the matter as a priority.

The lawyer is urging investigators to record Chin’s statement immediately without waiting for anyone to lodge a formal report.

Perikatan Nasional (PN) Youth chief Ahmad Fadhli Shaari echoed the call, but added a pointed remark.

The PAS lawmaker said that authorities should not need approval from the prime minister’s office before acting.

As of Wednesday (25 March), neither the police nor the MACC had issued any statement on Chin’s allegations.

The allegation does not exist in isolation.

A Tangled Backdrop

Chin is himself a central figure in a broader controversy — Bloomberg reported last month that he was part of a network of businessmen allegedly colluding with MACC to manipulate corporate takeovers.

He has denied being part of any such network and has alleged instead that he was targeted by a “corporate mafia” seeking to seize control of NexG Berhad (formerly Datasonic), which has long been one of the Malaysian government’s main suppliers of high-security identity cards and border control systems.

Chin claims authorities have frozen more than 500 bank accounts linked to him, causing widespread financial damage to third parties.

MACC chief Tan Sri Azam Baki, separately facing unresolved questions over his own shareholding, has rejected the Bloomberg allegations as false and said he intends to sue the publication for defamation.

The result is an unusually tangled situation — where the body tasked with investigating corruption allegations is itself under scrutiny, and where the loudest calls for accountability have so far gone unanswered.

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