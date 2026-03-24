[Watch] Couple Arrested After Viral Video Showing Indecent Act At Penang Cemetery, Both Confessed

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The police have arrested two individuals in connection with a viral video showing a couple engaged in indecent behaviour at a Chinese cemetery in Penang, with both suspects confirmed as Malaysian locals.

The incident took place on Sunday (22 March) at the Batu Gantung Chinese Cemetery, Air Itam.

Northeast District police chief ACP Abdul Rozak Muhammad said the case came to light after a 69-year-old local man lodged a report about the video, which had been circulating widely on social media.

Both suspects were arrested on the same night:

A 37-year-old woman was detained at approximately 8.35 pm at a flat near Jalan Padang Tembak.

was detained at approximately 8.35 pm at a flat near Jalan Padang Tembak. A 58-year-old man was detained at approximately 11.10 pm outside a building near Jalan Paya Terubong, Bayan Lepas.

Both have since confessed to their involvement and are currently remanded to assist with further investigations.

Social media users have alleged the two are husband and wife, though authorities have not confirmed the nature of their relationship.

The Charges

The pair faces action under three provisions:

Section 294(a) of the Penal Code — obscene acts in public

of the Penal Code — obscene acts in public Section 509 of the Penal Code — sexual harassment

of the Penal Code — sexual harassment Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 — improper use of network facilities

The inclusion of a charge under the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 suggests investigators are also examining how the video originated or was distributed.

Covering the transmission of obscene content online, the act’s application here is expected to become clearer as the case progresses.

A Secluded Spot With a History

The United Hokkien Cemetery Board, which manages the site, lodged a separate police report and noted that the location’s natural cover may have made it a target for repeated misconduct.

The cemetery sits at the end of a dead-end road, surrounded by dense trees and a hillside, making it difficult to spot from the main road.

Despite its secluded layout, the site remains active daily, housing a crematorium, columbarium, and funeral parlour, regularly visited by members of the public.

The 38-second clip showed a fully naked man and a partially clothed woman at a gravestone.

A woman who filmed the confrontation can be heard scolding the couple and warning she would report them to police — a threat she followed through on, setting the entire investigation in motion.

♬ original sound – malaysiagazette @malaysiagazette Polis sedang menjalankan siasatan berhubung satu video tular yang memaparkan sepasang lelaki dan wanita berada dalam keadaan bogel serta melakukan perbuatan tidak senonoh di sebuah jirat Cina. Kejadian itu dipercayai berlaku di salah sebuah tanah perkuburan di negeri ini dan siasatan dijalankan mengikut Seksyen 294 Kanun Keseksaan dan Seksyen 509 akta sama, Ketua Polis Pulau Pinang, Datuk Azizee Ismail Video: Media Sosial #malaysiagazette #tanahperkuburancina

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