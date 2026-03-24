[Watch] Caught On Camera: Couple Loses Petrol Subsidy After Filling Drum With RON95 In Johor

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The Ministry of Finance (MOF) has moved to block a couple’s access to the country’s subsidised fuel programme after a video showing them filling RON95 petrol into a large container in a car boot went viral on social media.

The incident is believed to have taken place at a petrol station in Mutiara Rini, Johor Bahru, on Saturday night (21 March).

The footage, which circulated widely across social media platforms, shows a man and a woman pumping RON95 into a large container placed in the boot of their car — a Johor-registered vehicle.

The pump display visible in the clip shows a total of more than 71 litres dispensed, with the bill exceeding RM230.

Purchasing subsidised fuel in containers without a permit is an offence under the Control of Supplies Act 1961.

They Were Malaysian Citizens — And That’s the Problem

In an official statement, MOF confirmed that preliminary investigations identified both individuals as Malaysian citizens holding valid MyKad, meaning they had legitimate access to the BUDI95 targeted subsidy programme.

In other words, the transaction went through the system without triggering any alert.

The only reason authorities found out was because someone filmed it and posted it online.

As a consequence, MOF announced it will block the IC numbers used in the transaction, as well as the vehicle owner, from accessing BUDI95 subsidies going forward.

A System Under Scrutiny

The BUDI95 programme was designed to ensure fuel subsidies reach only eligible Malaysians — and for the most part, it does.

However, this incident highlights a specific gap: bulk purchases into containers rather than vehicle tanks are not automatically flagged, something the government has now committed to address.

MOF said it will not compromise on subsidy leakage and will step up enforcement — a signal that the ministry is actively tightening the system in response to emerging abuse patterns.

The government also expressed appreciation to members of the public who came forward, recognising that community vigilance plays an important role alongside official enforcement channels.

Johor’s location adds another layer of concern, given that subsidised Malaysian fuel carries significantly higher value across the Causeway in Singapore — though the intended use of the fuel in this case has not been confirmed by authorities.

What is clear is that the government is treating this as a serious breach, and has moved swiftly to act on it.

Members of the public can report suspected subsidy abuse to Pusat Khidmat BUDI MADANI:

READ MORE: Police Locate Singapore PR Who Taped Licence Plate To Pump RON95

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