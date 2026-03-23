[Watch] Mat Rempits Shatter Raya Night In Malaysia’s Third Happiest Place: Police Officer Injured, Two Arrested

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What began as a routine festive patrol in Kuala Krai, Kelantan, turned into a tense standoff in the early hours of Aidilfitri (20 March), after a crowd defied police orders, illegal racing broke out on a main road, and an officer was left injured following a physical struggle with a suspect.

Kuala Krai District Police Chief Superintendent Mazlan Mamat confirmed that a joint team — drawn from the Criminal Investigation Division (CID), Traffic Investigation and Enforcement, and Kuala Krai Police Station — had been deployed on Friday (20 March) night to carry out a security operation ahead of the Aidilfitri celebration.

At midnight, police broadcast warnings from patrol vehicles asking the public to disperse and stop setting off fireworks along the main road.

The warnings were ignored as people stayed and the fireworks continued.

By 2 am, the situation had shifted.

Officers detected a group of mat rempits — motorcyclists and also car drivers — illegally racing along a stretch of road in Guchil, weaving dangerously through traffic.

Police Held The Line

During checks, one motorcyclist collided with another vehicle while attempting to flee from police and fell.

When an officer moved in to detain him, a physical struggle broke out, and the officer was injured.

It did not stop there.

A crowd gathered around the scene and began interfering with police, with some issuing verbal threats and provocations while officers were still trying to do their job.

Despite the hostility, Mazlan said his team handled the situation professionally and restored order without further incident.

The operation wrapped up around 6 a.m., and by the time it was over, police had seized three cars and three motorcycles, issued 34 summonses, and arrested two individuals.

Footage of the incident, filmed by members of the public, has since circulated online.

Two Charges, More Suspects Being Sought

Investigation papers have been opened under two sections of the Penal Code — Section 186 for obstructing a public servant in the discharge of duty, and Section 353 for using criminal force against a public servant.

Mazlan confirmed that police are actively hunting several individuals who fled the scene with their vehicles and are believed to be connected to the incident.

The public has been urged to celebrate the festive season responsibly and to avoid challenging law enforcement or disrupting public order.

Those with information can submit tips through the Volunteer Smart Patrol (VSP) application, which empowers citizens to report incidents and assist police in effectively monitoring their neighbourhoods.

Mazlan also reminded the public that Kuala Krai is among Malaysia’s happiest districts in 2025 — a reputation he said was worth preserving.

Kuala Krai District Police can be contacted at 09-9611222.

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