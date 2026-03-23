Teen Held Then Freed Same Day Over Alleged Rape In Maran, Reportedly Son Of Pahang Opposition Assemblyman

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A 17-year-old boy was detained on Friday (20 March) in connection with the alleged rape of a 16-year-old girl in Maran, Pahang, before being released the same day after police completed their initial investigation.

Maran District Police Chief Superintendent Wong Kim Wai confirmed the arrest following a police report lodged by the victim’s mother.

The alleged assault happened in early March at a house in Maran.

The victim, who had only recently met the suspect, was brought there by him.

She kept it to herself for weeks before finally telling her mother, who then lodged a police report.

The Arrest — And The Release

Police moved quickly.

A team from the Maran District Criminal Investigation Department (CID) arrested the suspect.

He was released the following day.

Wong explained that a remand order was not necessary because the investigation had already been completed — statements recorded, blood samples taken, and, as he described it, a “clear admission” from the suspect.

The case is being investigated under Section 376 of the Penal Code, which covers rape.

If convicted, the suspect faces up to 20 years in prison and caning.

Both Parties Are Minors

A detail largely overlooked in public discussion: both the suspect and the victim are minors.

The suspect, 17, is awaiting his SPM results, while the victim is 16.

Under Malaysian law, juvenile suspects are subject to separate legal proceedings, with strict restrictions on media reporting of their identities.

The suspect has been identified on social media as the son of a Pahang opposition assemblyman, with posts pointing to a specific constituency and party.

These claims have not been independently verified, and police have not named or confirmed any such connection in their official statement.

The case has drawn significant online attention — though much of it has centred on the suspect’s alleged family background rather than the crime itself.

Investigations are ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact IPD Maran at 09-4771222.

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