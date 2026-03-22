Raya In KL: Why Some City Folks Are Choosing To Stay Put

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For decades, the measure of a good Hari Raya has been simple: you go home. You pack the car, you join the exodus, you endure whatever the highway throws at you — because that is what you do.

But a growing number of Malaysians, particularly those who have spent years building their lives in Kuala Lumpur, are quietly pushing back on that idea.

This Raya 2026, as social media was filled with accounts of lengthy drives – some up to 20 hours – clogged rest-stop toilets, and families stranded on the Karak and LPT highways, another conversation was happening in parallel — one about what it actually feels like to celebrate Hari Raya in the city you call home.

“Nikmat, tenang, nyaman,” wrote Rf Lias, a writer based in Kuala Lumpur, in a Facebook post that resonated widely this week. Peaceful, calm, comfortable.

He was not being provocative; he was being honest.

The City Empties — And That Is The Point

For those who stay, Raya in Kuala Lumpur offers something genuinely rare: the city at its most breathable — gridlock dissolved, parking effortless, restaurants that are normally standing-room only suddenly half-empty.

The city, briefly, belongs to those who remain.

For families with young children, elderly parents nearby, or those without a kampung to return to, the calculus is straightforward: Aidilfitri prayers at the neighbourhood mosque, a proper breakfast at home, visits within the Klang Valley done at a comfortable pace.

Yet not everyone views this shift without unease.

Writing on social media, Threads user mohamadfirdausza observed that where Millennials once endured jams willingly and felt genuine sadness leaving the kampung, Gen Z would rather be back in KL by Raya afternoon — and overseas next year.

Where did it go wrong? Perhaps one day, the tradition of balik kampung will disappear altogether — Raya holidays become travel holidays.

A Practical Choice, Not A Cultural Betrayal

The pushback against staying in KL is real — and it is emotional; for many Malaysians, balik kampung is not just a journey.

It is an obligation, a declaration of loyalty to family and roots, a ritual that defines what Raya means.

Rf Lias acknowledged this directly in his post, clarifying that his choice was personal — not a critique of those who make the trip.

“Everyone has their own decision, their own money, their own car,” he wrote.

But the responses his post attracted — thousands of them, split between agreement and defensiveness — suggest that choosing to stay in KL still carries a quiet social weight.

Not to go home is, for some, to invite the question of whether you still consider it home at all.

That tension cuts deepest for Malaysians who came to KL for work or school and never really left — people whose children were born here, whose parents are gone, and whose ties to the kampung have quietly faded with the years.

A City That Rewards Those Who Stay

None of this means Raya in KL is without its own texture.

Open houses continue through the week, mosques hold special prayers, and shopping malls run Raya promotions long after the first of Syawal.

The city does not go dark — it simply shifts into a lower, more generous gear.

And for a growing number of city folks, that is more than enough.

Rf Lias put it plainly: “I choose Raya in KL. Peaceful, calm, comfortable.”

Increasingly, he is not alone.

READ MORE: Get Into The Raya Mood With These Must-Watch 2026 Short Films

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