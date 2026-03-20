No Such Officer, No Such Letter: KL Police Debunk WhatsApp Raya Scam

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A fraudulent letter purportedly from the Kuala Lumpur Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department (JSPT) has been circulating on WhatsApp.

It is soliciting donations from the public ahead of Hari Raya Aidilfitri — and police want people to know it is fake.

The letter appears to be on official letterhead from the Traffic and Transport Branch of the Kuala Lumpur Contingent Police Headquarters and is signed by “Supt Jamil bin Abdul.”

There is no such officer.

JSPT chief Assistant Commissioner Mohd Zamzuri Mohd Isa confirmed on Thursday (19 March) that the department had not issued any such letter and has never solicited donations from the public.

Checks found that the name does not exist in any personnel records — neither at the Traffic and Transport Branch nor elsewhere within the Royal Malaysia Police.

Why It Is Convincing

The letter is designed to look legitimate — official letterhead, a plausible rank and a Malay name that raises no immediate red flags.

It was also timed deliberately: Hari Raya is a period when Malaysians are generally more open to charitable giving, making them more likely to respond without questioning.

Mohd Zamzuri said the circulation of the letter is believed to be a deliberate attempt to deceive the public into handing over money, and also risks damaging the reputation of the police force.

A police report has been lodged to allow further investigation under relevant laws.

Do not respond to the donation request, and if in doubt, verify directly with Kuala Lumpur JSPT before taking any action.

Main line: 03-2071 9999

03-2071 9999 JSPT Hotline: 03-2026 0267 / 0269

03-2026 0267 / 0269 Or visit the nearest police station

This is not the first such scam to surface during the festive season: police have previously warned the public against fake invitation and donation letters circulating during Ramadan, often using the names of government agencies or enforcement bodies to lend credibility.

Source: Bernama.

READ MORE: Scam Alert: PDRM Logo Used to Trick Malaysians into Paying Fake Traffic Fines

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