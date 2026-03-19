Touch ‘n Go Is Paying RM10 If You Can Guess The Keeper Of The Rulers’ Seal’s Raya Outfit Colour

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Every year, without fail, millions of Malaysians drop whatever they’re doing and glue themselves to RTM at 8 pm.

Not for a drama finale, not for a football match.

For two minutes, a man in a pristine Baju Melayu tells the nation whether or not to start cooking the rendang tonight.

That man is Tan Sri Dato’ Seri Syed Danial Syed Ahmad — the Keeper of the Rulers’ Seal (Penyimpan Mohor Besar Raja-Raja) — and Touch ‘n Go eWallet has just turned his annual appearance into a RM10 giveaway.

The premise is almost insultingly simple: guess the colour of his Baju Melayu when he makes the Raya announcement, comment your answer, and 10 lucky early birds walk away with a RM10 Reload PIN each.

Why Millions Still Watch A TV Announcement In 2026

In an era where anyone can check the lunar calendar on their phone in three seconds, the fact that Malaysia still collectively holds its breath for an RTM broadcast says something profound.

It’s because Syed Danial doesn’t just give a date — he signals national consensus.

The start of Ramadan and Hari Raya in Malaysia are not merely astronomical events; they are acts of unity, decreed by the Rulers, that unite the entire nation.

That tradition stretches back to 1948, when the first-ever Keeper, Raja Ayob Raja Bot, took the post.

For Millennials and Gen X Malaysians, the defining face of that tradition was Engku Tan Sri Ibrahim Engku Ngah, who held the title for a record 22 years from 1989 to 2011.

When he retired, Tan Sri Syed Danial stepped in seamlessly — carrying the same quiet dignity the office has always demanded.

Some things, no matter how connected we get, are simply bigger than a phone screen.

So What Colour Will He Wear?

That is, genuinely, the question nobody knows the answer to yet.

Touch ‘n Go’s social media persona “Kak Min” even threw in her own guess — “Kak Min start dulu, teal blue!” — which is either a confident prediction, a deliberate misdirection, or just very on-brand Malaysian banter from whoever runs the account.

Either way, the comments section erupted. Mustard. Sage green. Burgundy. Navy. Rich brown.

Someone said, “hijau lumut” while another, with full commitment, typed “7 warna ular danu” — which is not so much a colour as it is a spiritual experience.

The answer, of course, won’t come from a Facebook comment.

It’ll come at 8 pm, on RTM, from a man in a pristine Baju Melayu — carrying the weight of a 600-year-old tradition, two very heavy seals, and apparently now, the hopes of several hundred Malaysians chasing a RM10 reload pin.

Some things never change.

READ MORE: You’ve Seen Him On TV — But What Exactly Does The Keeper of the Rulers’ Seal Do?

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