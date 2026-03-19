Malaysia’s Fuel Prices Are Climbing Fast — And Show No Signs Of Slowing

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Three weeks, one conflict, and fuel prices have jumped by more than half.

Since Israel and the United States struck Iran on 28 February, triggering a sharp rise in global oil prices, Malaysians have been feeling the pressure at the pump — week after week.

As of March 19, RON97 now costs RM4.55 per litre, up 70 sen from last week’s RM3.85.

Peninsular diesel has hit RM4.72 — or RM4.92 if you’re filling up with the Euro 5 B7 blend.

That marks a rise of RM1.40 and RM1.68 respectively in just three weeks — a 44% and 55% increase.

This is the second consecutive week of jumps between 60 and 80 sen. It is not a one-off spike.

The Ministry of Finance (MOF) announced the latest prices on Wednesday evening (18 March), linking the surge directly to geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and ongoing uncertainty in global energy supply.

A Tale Of Two Prices At The Same Pump

The government was careful to frame the increases as a partial measure.

That framing, however, implicitly confirms what many already feel: prices are going up, and the government is managing how much — not whether.

For now, RON95 remains the cushion for most Malaysians.

Those who qualify under the Budi95 scheme continue to pay RM1.99 per litre — with a monthly quota of 300 litres for those with a valid driving licence, while those who don’t qualify pay RM3.27.

That’s a gap of RM1.28 — at the same station, for the same fuel.

Meanwhile, drivers in Sabah, Sarawak and Labuan are in a different reality altogether: diesel there remains at RM2.15 per litre — less than half of what peninsular Malaysians now pay.

Malaysia’s fuel prices remain among the lowest in the region, partly because subsidies are still in place, but with tensions in West Asia showing no signs of easing, the weeks ahead will test just how long that cushion holds.

One More Thing To Think About At The Pump

The price surge comes as millions of Malaysians have already hit the road for Aidilfitri — and the exodus is well underway.

Traffic began building up as early as Tuesday (17 March), and congestion was still reported on Wednesday morning (18 March).

The Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM) confirmed that roads heading north and towards the East Coast are heavy, though the situation remains under control.

Alliance for a Safe Community chairman Tan Sri Lee Lam Thye warned this week that more than 20,000 road accidents can occur within a single week during the festive season, with hundreds of lives lost.

Road safety is not a matter of chance; it is the result of the choices we make each time we are on the road.

His advice: plan your journey, rest every two hours, put the phone down, and make sure the kids are buckled in.

Getting home costs enough this Raya, don’t let it cost more than money, drive safe

READ MORE: So Hari Raya Friday Or Saturday? See Which Countries Confirmed & Who’s Still Waiting

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