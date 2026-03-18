[Watch] Dog Dragged Behind Moving Car — And The Person Who Filmed It Did Nothing

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A video circulating on social media shows a dog running — then being dragged — behind a moving red car on a narrow road, in what commenters believe took place in Sabah.

A motorcyclist trailing the vehicle captured the entire scene.

At no point did the rider stop the car, sound the horn, or attempt to intervene.

Before posting the clip, whoever uploaded it had deliberately blurred the car’s number plate.

The post drew more than 3,000 comments: the anger was swift, loud — and notably, aimed in two directions.

The Driver Wasn’t The Only One They Were Angry At

The first was at the car driver, with commenters calling for police reports, citing Malaysia’s Animal Welfare Act, and tagging PDRM repeatedly in the thread.

The second was the person on the motorcycle.

“Recording is more important than helping?” one commenter wrote in Malay. Another said the motorcyclist was equally complicit.

A third put it plainly: “What was the point of the video if you weren’t going to do anything?”

What struck observers was the cross-community nature of the outrage.

Commenters from across Malaysia’s ethnic and religious lines — including several who noted they personally disliked dogs — were united in condemning what they saw.

“I don’t like dogs, but I would never do something like this,” one commenter wrote.

The Questions Nobody Has Answered

The number plate was blurred by the person who posted the video.

Commenters were baffled – if the intent was to expose wrongdoing, why protect the perpetrator’s identity?

Among those asking was Facebook user Odelia J Pillai, who commented directly on the post, questioning the video’s origin, the dog’s condition, and why the number plate had been blurred.

She appears to have been the one who acted on those questions, with at least three formal reports posted under her name: a Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) complaint under reference OC260317-00040, and two Department of Veterinary Services (DVS) reports referenced KH/L/2026/0005 and KH/L/2026/0006.

The status of those reports — and the dog’s current condition — remain unknown.

There is also no confirmation that a police report was filed or that any authority has followed up.

The post has been shared widely, the comments keep coming, and as of now, the only thing the video has definitively produced is anger.

Under Malaysia’s Animal Welfare Act 2015, causing unnecessary pain or suffering to an animal is a transgression. Perpetrators can face fines and imprisonment. The law applies regardless of the species involved. Reporting can be done at any police station or through the DVS.

READ MORE: Doggy Hellhouse: Canines Allegedly Left To Starve, Puppies Thrown From 11th Floor

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