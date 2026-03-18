No Troops, But A Seat At The Table: Saudi Arabia Asks Malaysia To Help Broker Middle East Peace

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Malaysia has made its position clear: no troops, no military involvement in the Middle East, regardless of who asks.

But as Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim reaffirmed that stance this week, it was a quieter remark — almost an aside — that may carry far greater consequences for ordinary Malaysians.

Speaking at a public event in Kota Kinabalu, Sabah, Anwar said Malaysia would continue to speak up against war and violence, but strictly through dialogue and engagement — not force.

“We do not agree when any country is attacked and colonised,” he said, adding that Malaysia would equally reject any foreign interference in its own affairs.

It is a consistent position, and one that has earned Malaysia an unlikely degree of international credibility.

Anwar noted that Saudi Arabia had reached out to Kuala Lumpur directly, asking if Malaysia could help mediate — a quiet but telling signal that the country’s reputation as a stable, neutral voice carries real weight beyond its size.

The Subsidy Clock Is Ticking

What drew less attention but arguably deserves more attention is what Anwar said about fuel.

To keep RON95 petrol at RM1.99 per litre amid rising global crude oil prices, the government is currently spending RM2 billion every month in subsidies.

For Sabah and Sarawak, diesel is being held at RM2.15 per litre — against an actual cost of RM4.30 — a gap the federal government is absorbing entirely.

Last year, the diesel subsidy bill for both states came to RM2 billion.

This year, with Middle East tensions pushing prices higher, the projected cost has ballooned to an estimated RM4.6 billion annually — more than double.

Anwar’s words on the matter were measured, but the implication was hard to miss.

So far, we are holding on, and in April we can still hold on — but what about in May?

What It Means On The Ground

For most Malaysians, the Middle East debate feels distant.

But the ripple effects — through global oil prices, subsidy strain, and government spending — are already hitting the pump and the national budget.

The irony is sharp: a conflict Malaysia has firmly chosen to stay out of militarily is one it cannot fully insulate itself from economically.

Anwar has not announced any price changes.

But the fact that a sitting Prime Minister publicly flagged May as a pressure point — in a casual remark at a consumer event, no less — suggests the window for quiet management may be narrowing.

READ MORE: US Navy Minesweepers Needed In Middle East Found Docked In Penang

Parts of this story have been sourced from The Star.

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