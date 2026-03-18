A Man Told Women Not To Run In Sports Bras, Malaysians Had A Lot To Say About That

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It started with a single comment.

A Threads user going by coldbuckner posted a two-line appeal beneath a video of a woman running: “Tolong jangan normalisekan lari pakai sport bra dekat public. Please wear something proper.”

What followed was not a pile-on.

It was something more layered — a thread that pulled in questions about religious obligation, ethnic boundaries, bodily autonomy, and who, in a multi-faith society, has the standing to tell a stranger how to dress.

One of the most-liked responses came from raidzalsyameerjai90, who identified himself as a Muslim man and a regular gym-goer.

As a Malay man, it is not my place to force a non-Muslim to follow my standards of modesty. That is not my place to impose. We live in a diverse society. Not everyone is obligated to follow our values.

It was a position that drew both agreement and pushback.

One Reply Stopped That Argument Cold

ihsanrd26 responded with a theological counter — arguing that Islam calls on its followers to enjoin good and forbid wrong, and that living in a plural society does not mean abandoning that responsibility.

As Muslims, we are a community of dakwah. Not according to the lens of a plural society.

Both positions are grounded in sincerely held beliefs; neither is fringe.

The exchange between the two reflects a debate that has long existed within Muslim communities themselves — not just between them and others.

When pressed, coldbuckner shifted ground — suggesting the issue was also about a woman’s personal safety, that what a woman wears affects whether she is safe.

wherewaspriya was having none of it and replied with perhaps the sharpest line in the thread — and it largely went unanswered.

Are you living under a rock? How is an attire keeping a girl safe? Even a 5-day-old baby gets raped.

“What About Shirtless Guys?” One Question. No Good Answer.

When jia__xin02 asked about shirtless men, coldbuckner’s answer was simple: men don’t have breasts.

To many in the thread, that response revealed what the original comment had always been about — not etiquette, not safety, but the policing of women’s bodies specifically.

The most measured voice came from muhammad_ashraf2103, who drew a line that largely went uncontested: Muslim women are bound by their faith’s dress standards, non-Muslim women are not, and context matters — a sports bra at a race reads differently from one worn into a mosque.

The original comment was two lines long, but the debate it generated was not really about sports bras — it was about where religious values end, and personal freedom begins, and who gets to set the standard in a shared public space.

The most tolerant voices in the thread were Muslim men, even as the safety argument collapsed under the first serious challenge.

And the one question that was never fully answered — what about shirtless men? — may have said more than any of the replies that followed.

READ MORE: Woman Forced To Buy Pants Before Reporting Car Accident Due To Police Station Dress Code

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