[Watch] Gold Store Robber Shot Dead After Struggling With Security Guards In Section 14 Petaling Jaya

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At opening hour on Monday (16 March), a lone motorcyclist tried to rob a gold store in Petaling Jaya — and was shot by a security guard mid-struggle.

The incident happened at approximately 10:59 am after police received the first report of an armed robbery in progress at a gold store in Petaling Jaya.

The suspect, a local man armed with a knife, attempted to steal jewellery but failed to flee when security guards intervened.

A struggle broke out.

The suspect was shot by one of the guards, and the guard involved also sustained injuries in the altercation.

Both were rushed to Pusat Perubatan Universiti Malaya (PPUM) for treatment.

The suspect was pronounced dead at 11:53 am.

The Store Was Quiet, The Response Was Not

A post-mortem is scheduled at PPUM today (17 March) to determine the official cause of death.

Police have opened an investigation under Sections 392/397 of the Penal Code and Section 39 of the Arms Act, 1960, for armed robbery.

Petaling Jaya District Police Chief Assistant Commissioner Shamsudin Mamat confirmed the incident – investigations are ongoing.

What stands out is how the attempt unravelled.

Coming alone, at opening hour, to a premises with two armed guards on duty, the suspect may have banked on the store being quiet.

It was, but the guards were ready.

No customers were harmed, and no goods were reported taken.

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