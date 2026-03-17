Golden Retriever In PJ Critically Needs Blood — Owner Offering RM400 For A Donor Dog

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A family in Petaling Jaya, Selangor, is offering a RM400 token to anyone whose dog qualifies as a blood donor for their critically ill Golden Retriever, in an urgent appeal posted to a Malaysian Facebook group for dog lovers.

The dog is currently being treated at Yee Vet in SS2 and requires a blood transfusion.

The donor dog must weigh at least 45kg, be vaccinated, be under five years old, and be blood type DEA 1.1 positive, which occurs in approximately 40-50 per cent of dogs.

The family says all medical and transportation costs will be covered, in addition to the RM400.

Those who can help can contact the family via WhatsApp at +65 8710 2386 or +65 9050 5234.

The family’s Golden Retriever, whose owner is offering RM400 to anyone whose dog can donate blood in time. (Pix: Facebook/Jules Tang)

The Clock Is Ticking, And There Is No System To Help

Unlike human blood banks, Malaysia has no government-run centralised dog blood donor registry.

Private initiatives have stepped in to fill the gap — among them MyPetBloodDonor.com, which bills itself as the country’s first centralised pet blood donor platform, and SPCA Selangor’s Life Saver Blood Donor Project, which facilitates emergency blood donations for dogs in need.

When a dog needs a transfusion, owners and vets typically rely on personal networks or public appeals to find a suitable match, making cases like this a race against time.

Unlike human blood donation, dog blood donation remains uncommon, driven entirely by owner awareness and willingness.

Offering payment for a donor is unusual, though not unheard of in urgent cases.

A Second Dog In PJ Also Needs A Blood Donor — And The Bar Is Lower

Meanwhile, a second case involves Choki, a four-year-old dog diagnosed with a mammary mass and needs urgent surgery.

Due to a low blood count, she requires a transfusion before the procedure can go ahead.

Surgery is scheduled this week at Gasing Veterinary Hospital in Jalan Gasing, Petaling Jaya.

Her donor requirements are less restrictive — any healthy, vaccinated dog weighing 20kg or above with blood type DEA 1.1 positive may qualify.

Contact Ruben at 017-3591351.

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