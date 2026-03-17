“Double Standard”: Malaysia’s Top Islamic Youth Group Demands Answers Over Zamri Vinoth, Arun Dorasamy Sedition Cases

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One of Malaysia’s most influential Islamic youth organisations has waded into a growing controversy over the handling of two high-profile cases widely described as sedition-related, though the charges were filed under the Penal Code rather than the Sedition Act itself.

Angkatan Belia Islam Malaysia (ABIM) is demanding that authorities explain why the two suspects were treated so differently, and warning that the perception of double standards risks eroding public trust in the justice system.

In a statement today (17 March), ABIM expressed deep concern over public unease surrounding the cases, without naming the individuals involved.

While condemning hate speech in all forms, ABIM said the manner in which the two cases were managed had raised uncomfortable questions about consistency and fairness in the justice system.

Malaysia needs justice that is firm, consistent and trusted — not justice that is questioned.

Same Charge, Different Treatment

Freelance preacher and Indian-born Muslim convert Muhammad Zamri Vinoth Kalimuthu was brought to the Kuala Lumpur Magistrate’s Court earlier today (17 March), handcuffed and flanked by police on all sides.

Meanwhile, activist Arun Dorasamy arrived at the Jawi Magistrate’s Court in Penang without handcuffs and without a police escort.

Both men face charges under Section 505(b) of the Penal Code, which criminalises statements likely to cause public alarm or incite offences against the state.

Zamri’s lawyer, Muhammad Hariz Md Yusoff, publicly questioned the disparity after proceedings, noting that identical charges should mean identical treatment. Muhammad Hariz also flagged the presence of the Deputy Minister of Law, M. Kulasegaran, accompanying Arun to court.

He warned that it risked creating the perception that one accused was receiving executive support while the other was not.

He also cautioned that such optics could undermine the independence of both the judiciary and the prosecution.

Kulasegaran later clarified that he had merely stopped by and did not enter the courtroom.

A Deputy Minister In The Courtroom

ABIM raised the same concern in its statement, warning that the presence of a cabinet minister at such a hearing risked creating the perception of political interference in an active case, without specifying which minister or which hearing it was referring to.

ABIM laid out three specific demands:

A formal, public explanation of the procedural differences in how the two suspects were handled, including the use of handcuffs.

A firm guarantee that no political interference has taken place in either investigation or prosecution;

Strict, standardised enforcement of procedures — particularly in high-profile cases.

The group warned that failure to address these concerns would deepen public suspicion and open the door to unnecessary tension in a multiracial society.

The call carries particular weight given ABIM’s history.

Founded in 1971, the organisation counts Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim among its most prominent former leaders: Anwar served as ABIM president from 1974 to 1982, a period widely credited with shaping his public image as a champion of reform and justice.

The group that once helped build Anwar’s reputation is now publicly questioning the conduct of his government.

Both Zamri and Arun have pleaded not guilty to their respective charges. ABIM was founded in 1971 and remains one of Malaysia’s most influential Islamic civil society organisations.

READ MORE: “I’m Not Running,” Says Zamri Vinoth — But Police Can’t Find Him, Or Tamim Dahri

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