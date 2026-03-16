[Watch] Ramadan Brawl: Mat Rempits Use Helmets As Weapons In 4 AM Fight Outside Melaka Mosque

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A misunderstanding over a motorcycle theft accusation escalated into a violent group confrontation involving more than 20 Mat Rempits at approximately 4:00 AM on Sunday (15 March) near Masjid Ar-Rabbani, Tangga Batu, Melaka.

The incident began when a suspect confronted a construction worker, blaming him for getting the suspect’s younger sibling arrested in connection with a motorcycle theft case.

The suspect, along with a group of friends, surrounded and attacked the victim — using their helmets as weapons, striking him on his right shoulder.

The situation escalated further when the suspect struck the victim’s head with a wooden stick, causing serious injury.

He was subsequently treated at Hospital Melaka and later discharged.

The video of the brawl went viral on social media, showing several individuals lying on the road after being struck, with the mosque visible in the background.

Parents Must Step Up, Says Assemblyman

Melaka Police Chief, Datuk Dzulkhairi Mukhtar, confirmed the incident and issued an official statement, noting that:

5 individuals aged between 20–30s have been identified as suspects

have been identified as suspects No arrests had been made at the time of reporting

The case is being investigated under Section 148 of the Penal Code (rioting with a deadly weapon)

The local assemblyperson, Pantai Kundor representative Tuminah Kadi, expressed deep concern as the incident occurred within her constituency and involved youths during the holy month of Ramadan.

I hope such things can be prevented before they become bigger. Parents also need to play a more active role in monitoring their children’s movements, especially those who go out at night on motorcycles.

Meanwhile, the Melaka police have conducted an operation against Mat Rempits at Jalan Tun Abdul Razak near the Melaka Historical City Council (MBMB) in Ayer Keroh, aiming to curb their dangerous activity.

It resulted in 319 summonses, 79 motorcycles seized, and 278 individuals checked — all within a single overnight sweep from midnight to 7 am.

READ MORE: Confessions Of An Ex-Mat Lajak; He Moved On From Bicycle To Motorcycle

Parts of this story have been sourced from Malaysia Gazette.

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