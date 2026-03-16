UMNO’s Most Famous Ex Is Knocking On The Door Again

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Former minister Khairy Jamaluddin has formally applied to have his UMNO membership reinstated, announcing on Monday (16 March) that he had met party president and Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and requested the cancellation of his dismissal from the party.

In a Facebook post, Khairy said Ahmad Zahid had received him “with an open heart” under the spirit of Rumah Bangsa — a reconciliation framework within the party — and that he hoped the UMNO Supreme Council and the Jawatankuasa Rumah Bangsa would consider his application favourably.

I am not returning to this ship with any conditions, personal agenda or demands. It is enough for me to be given the chance to be an ordinary crew member.

He framed his return as one driven by concern for Malay unity, saying UMNO — as the vehicle established to unite the Malay community — needed to be strengthened amid political uncertainty.

A Carefully Timed Announcement

Ahmad Zahid, who also posted on social media, called the moment a true expression of Rumah Bangsa — “reuniting those who were once separated, and bringing us back together as one family of struggle” — opening his statement simply with “Alhamdulillah.”

Khairy’s post, opened with religious praise and closed with “Insya’Allah, I’m coming home,” drew hundreds of comments within the hour, reflecting a sharply divided public response.

The Ramadan timing was lost on no one — the period is associated with forgiveness and reconciliation in the Muslim calendar.

Supporters welcomed him back enthusiastically, with several already floating his name as a future UMNO president or prime minister, with one commenter writing: “The most potential future PM.”

The Sceptics Have Their Say

Critics, meanwhile, saw calculation behind the carefully chosen language.

His podcast, Keluar Sekejap — meaning “Out for a Moment” — became an immediate target of jokes, with users noting the irony of the title given his return.

Some were really blunt.

“Jilat selagi boleh,” wrote one user — a Malay expression roughly translating to opportunistic flattery.

Some labelled the announcement political theatre, or suggested his return signalled UMNO’s drift toward opposition-aligned positions.

One comment stood out for its directness: “Hati-hati Tok Mat Hasan — ada kaki nak menendang” — a warning to UMNO deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan that a rival may be positioning himself.

The Application Now Goes to the Party

Khairy’s application still requires formal approval from UMNO’s leadership structures.

The former UMNO youth chief has not stated any intention to contest party positions, and his statement made no mention of electoral ambitions.

Whether the party grants his reinstatement — and on what timeline — remains to be seen.

But the former Health Minister and Rembau MP’s return, if approved, would reintroduce one of UMNO’s most recognisable faces at a time when the party is taking on a complex role within the ruling Madani coalition government.

Khairy, who contested the Sungai Buloh constituency in the 15th General Election (GE15) but lost narrowly to PKR’s Datuk Seri Ramanan Ramakrishnan, was sacked from UMNO in 2023 after the party’s disciplinary process.

He subsequently launched the podcast Keluar Sekejap and remained a public commentator on Malaysian politics.

♬ original sound – Berita_KS @berita.ks KUALA LUMPUR, 16 Mac – Presiden UMNO, Dato’ Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi mengesahkan bahawa bekas Ketua Pemuda UMNO, Khairy Jamaluddin, bakal diterima kembali menyertai parti itu selepas beliau mengemukakan surat permohonan pembatalan pemecatan, malam semalam. Dalam satu video pendek yang dikongsikan, Timbalan Perdana Menteri itu berkata pihaknya menerima permohonan tersebut serta memilih untuk memaafkan dan melupakan segala kenyataan negatif yang pernah dikeluarkan sebelum ini. “Saya ingin mengesahkan penerimaan beliau dan kita melupakan semua perkataan-perkataan yang pernah dikeluarkan secara negatif. “Dengan ini saya mengesahkan bahawa saudara Khairy Jamaluddin kembali kepada UMNO,” katanya. Sebelum ini, Ahmad Zahid telah membuka pintu UMNO kepada mana-mana bekas ahli yang pernah dipecat dan digantung keahlian untuk kembali ke parti itu di bawah inisiatif ‘Rumah Bangsa’. Untuk rekod, Khairy Jamaluddin telah dipecat daripada UMNO pada 23 Januari 2023. #BeritaKS

READ MORE: Ramadan Olive Branch: UMNO’s Biggest Names Are Coming Home

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