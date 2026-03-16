Teoh Beng Hock’s Sister Takes A 17-Year Fight To The United Nations

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Seventeen years after Teoh Beng Hock was found dead at the foot of a Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission building, his sister is standing before the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) — because, her family says, no one in Malaysia has been held accountable.

Teoh Lee Lan flew to Geneva, Switzerland, on Sunday (15 March) and is scheduled to address the 61st session of the UNHRC on Tuesday (17 March), speaking before representatives from 47 member nations.

She will tell them what Malaysian courts, commissions, and prosecutors have so far declined to fully act on.

This is not a case without findings: in 2014, the Court of Appeal ruled that Beng Hock’s death was caused or accelerated by unlawful acts — including acts by MACC officers.

And yet, in May last year, the Attorney General’s office classified the case as NFA — no further action.

Four months later, in November, the Kuala Lumpur High Court ordered police to complete their investigation within six months, and that deadline is approaching.

The family has never accepted the NFA classification — calling it, in the words of association chairperson Koong Hui Yein, “a clear indication that the Malaysian government has denied the family their right to justice.”

What Happened That Night

Koong said Lee Lan will urge the UN to activate its human rights mechanisms in the case and call on Malaysia to open a rigorous criminal investigation and prosecute those responsible.

This mission aims to use international mechanisms to pressure the Malaysian government to fulfil its human rights obligations.

The family is not asking the UN to solve the case — they are asking it to apply pressure that 17 years of domestic pursuit have failed to produce.

Beng Hock was 30 years old when he died in July 2009. He had been questioned overnight at the MACC’s Selangor office in Plaza Masalam, Shah Alam, in connection with a corruption probe involving his employer, Selangor exco member Ean Yong Hian Wah, and was found dead the following morning.

A Royal Commission of Inquiry in 2011 attributed his death to suicide driven by aggressive questioning — but the Court of Appeal went further, finding that unlawful acts had contributed to his death — and to this day, no one has been charged.

Not everyone in Malaysia welcomed the move — some questioned the need to bring the case to an international stage at all.

The Number That Defines This Story

For 17 years, Lee Lan and her family have been pushing through inquests, commissions, court appeals and government changes.

To keep the fight alive, the Teoh Beng Hock Association for Democratic Advancement raised RM122,377 through a travelling exhibition across the country and online donations — collected ringgit by ringgit from members of the public who have not forgotten.

A live broadcast from Geneva is planned, so Malaysians can follow in real time.

The family has made clear that this fight is not only about Beng Hock.

It is about ensuring that what happened to him — whatever that was, exactly — cannot happen again to someone else in a detention room, in the middle of the night, with no witnesses.

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