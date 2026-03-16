[Watch] A Black Magic Encyclopedia With A Pan-Asian Cast Is Coming To Malaysian Cinemas

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Kong Tao looks like your typical Southeast Asian horror film — cursed students, a Thai journalist chasing a mystery, YouTubers who stumbled into something they couldn’t explain.

But this one was built differently.

The people behind it, the cast they assembled, and the backing they secured all point to something carefully planned and taken seriously from day one.

The film opens nationwide on Thursday (March 19), preceded by gala premieres in Penang (17 March) and Kuala Lumpur (18 March) at Sunway Pyramid’s TGV Cinema.

The cast flying in for both nights reads like a regional who ‘s-who: Hong Kong character actor Philip Keung — the kind of performer who elevates every scene he’s in — alongside Thai actress Kao Supassara Thanachat, Singaporean actors Glenn Yong and Mayiduo, and Malaysian actor Eric Lay.

Four countries, one red carpet, and a combined fanbase that stretches across the entire region.

That lineup was assembled by design, not by chance.

Three Years Of Research, One “Black Magic Encyclopedia”

Kong Tao is a term for a type of black magic that has been historically feared in Southeast Asia, particularly within Malaysian-Chinese communities, often involving curses and harmful rituals.

The film’s own marketing describes it as a “black magic encyclopedia” — a deep, methodical exploration of occult legends, rituals, and practices.

Development began in 2022, with cameras rolling only in May 2024.

A production that clearly didn’t rush its way to the screen — and it shows in how seriously the subject matter is treated.

Directed by Peiji Goh (The Locksmith) and shot by Yong Choon Lin — the cinematographer behind PASKAL — the film brings genuine craft to a territory that deserves it.

When The Government Backs A Black Magic Film, Take Note

Perhaps the most telling detail: Kong Tao carries support from Malaysia’s Ministry of Communications and FINAS, the national film authority.

That kind of institutional backing for a film built around occult practices signals something meaningful — Malaysian filmmakers and policymakers alike are treating this as a serious cultural export, one that can carry the region’s stories to a wider global audience.

It’s a vote of confidence in homegrown horror done right.

The cast kicks off in Penang on Tuesday (17 March) with a fan meet at Gurney Plaza at 6.00 pm, before heading to the gala screening at Mega Cineplex Prai Foyer at 7.30 pm.

After the KL premiere on Wednesday (18 March), they return for three more fan sessions on Friday (20 March) — AEON Bukit Tinggi at 2.00 pm, Sunway Velocity at 4.30 pm, and wrapping up the night at AEON Cheras Selatan at 8.00 pm.

No ticket needed for the red carpet fan interaction sessions outside the cinema — just show up.

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