[Watch] Man Chased, Hacked To Death In Broad Daylight Outside Johor Restaurant Over Gang Dispute

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A 38-year-old man died after being attacked by three men armed with parangs outside a restaurant in Bukit Gangsa, Tangkak, on the evening of March 13.

The victim, identified as Tong Wei Sheng (transliteration), a local, was rushed to hospital following the attack but was pronounced dead shortly after, believed to have succumbed to severe blood loss.

The attack occurred at around 7pm, in full public view outside a restaurant.

According to reports, Tong had arrived at the location with a companion for a negotiation meeting.

The situation escalated when a convoy of seven to eight vehicles arrived at the scene.

Three men then pursued Tong on foot, attacking him with parangs and Tong, who was unarmed, attempted to shield himself with his arms before collapsing in the road, covered in wounds to his hands, feet, and back.

Closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage captured the attack and has since circulated widely on social media.

Gang Recruitment Dispute Believed to Be Motive

According to news reports, the attack is believed to be linked to a dispute over gang-related recruitment activities, commonly referred to as “拉人小弟” — the practice of enlisting lower-level gang members.

Negotiations between the parties reportedly broke down before the attack took place.

Police have not publicly confirmed a motive.

In an official press statement, Tangkak District Police confirmed receiving a report of a fatal parang attack involving a 38-year-old local Chinese man in the Bukit Kangkar, Sungai Mati area of Tangkak on the night of 13 March.

Initial investigations indicate the attack occurred at approximately 7.40pm, near a restaurant in Bukit Kangkar.

The victim was believed to have been assaulted by three men armed with parangs before managing to flee toward a house near Batu 9, Bukit Kangkar, where he later collapsed.

The three suspects fled the scene in a white saloon car.

Murder Investigation Opened, Suspects at Large

The case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.

Johor police are actively pursuing the suspects and have urged anyone with information to come forward.

Members of the public may contact the investigating officer, ASP Sharidathul Aflaha, at 019-2699573, or Tangkak District Police Headquarters at 06-9781222, or the nearest police station.

Separately, social media posts have alleged that one of the suspects was involved in a similar attack in Bukit Tinggi, Klang, Selangor, approximately four years ago — in which a man was also killed by a group of attackers in a public area.

These claims have not been independently verified, and police have not publicly confirmed any link.

Parts of this story have been sourced from China Press.

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