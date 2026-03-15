Someone Finally Made A Malaysian Building Block Set — And It’s About Badminton’s First Family

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If you grew up in Malaysia in the 80s and 90s, the name Sidek needs no introduction.

Misbun, Razif, Jalani, Abdul Rahman and Abdul Rashid — brothers from Banting, Selangor, who collectively rewrote what Malaysian badminton could look like on the world stage.

They were everywhere: on court, on TV, on the walls of school halls.

They were, for a generation, the face of Malaysian sport.

Now, decades later, someone has turned them into building blocks.

Lonjat, a local Malaysian brand, has just launched the Blok Mainan Anak-Anak Sidek — a LEGO-style building block set that recreates a full badminton court scene, complete with minifigure players, palm trees, floodlight poles, a bicycle, a bench, and what appears to be a cat lurking courtside.

The Launch That Surprised Everyone — Including Them

It is, in short, every Malaysian community badminton court you have ever played at or watched your uncle play at — rendered in miniature brick form.

It is also the first building-block product ever made by Lonjat.

Pre-orders opened, and Day 1 went better than anyone expected.

In a post on Threads, Lonjat wrote: “Alhamdulillah tak sangka sambutannya sangat hangat” — roughly, “we honestly didn’t expect such a warm response.”

Stock is limited, pre-orders are open until 31 March, and the product is set to ship on 20 May.

The price? RM70, shipping included — for Peninsular Malaysia, while East Malaysia buyers add RM7.

For a collectible that doubles as a piece of national sporting heritage, that’s a number that’s hard to argue with.

They Teased It One Brick at a Time

Lonjat didn’t just announce the product and hope for the best.

Starting in mid-February, they ran a slow drip of character reveals on Instagram and Threads — posting one minifigure at a time, asking followers to guess who each character represented.

One post offered Choki-Choki (a chocolate snack) as a prize for the correct answer.

It was low-budget, self-aware, and very, very Malaysian — and it worked exactly as intended.

By the time pre-orders opened, the audience was already invested.

The Cat on the Sideline Says It All

In 1992, Rashid, Razif, and Jalani Sidek ended Malaysia’s 25-year Thomas Cup drought — and four years later, Rashid returned from the Atlanta Olympics with the country’s first-ever men’s singles badminton medal.

The Sidek name wasn’t just written into Malaysian sporting history; it was stamped into it.

But the Sidek brothers didn’t just win tournaments.

They represented a particular era of Malaysian sporting ambition — one that felt genuinely grassroots, built on community courts, hand-me-down rackets, and sheer family determination.

A building block set that recreates that world — the palm trees, the makeshift floodlights, the cat on the sideline — isn’t just a toy.

It’s a small, RM70 act of cultural memory.

Lonjat calls it a blok mainan lokal yang berkualiti — a quality local building block, and based on the Day 1 response, Malaysia seems to agree.

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