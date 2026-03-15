[Photos] Ramadan’s Hottest Night Out Is At Stadium Merdeka — Don’t Let It End Without Showing Up
Bazram Merdeka is the Ramadan bazaar you didn’t know you needed — and it’s only here until Wednesday (18 March).
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Stadium Merdeka has seen a lot in its lifetime.
Independence celebrations, roaring football crowds, decades of national memory etched into its concrete bones.
But this Ramadan, the grand old dame of Kuala Lumpur is hosting something a little different — a sprawling, buzzing, after-dark bazaar that smells like fried everything and feels like a community coming alive.
Bazram Merdeka runs daily from 4 PM to 11 PM at Stadium Merdeka, Kuala Lumpur, and if you haven’t been, you’re genuinely missing out.
Over 100 stalls line the Linear Park and spill across the grounds, each one run by a local vendor with a story — a family recipe, a hometown flavour, a tradition passed down through generations.
There’s a dedicated Picnic Zone on the field if you want to spread out a mat and do berbuka the way it was meant to be done — unhurried, communal, with the glittering silhouette of Merdeka 118 watching over you like a very tall, very impressive chaperone.
A Hot Food Zone and a Food Truck Zone round out the eating options, because apparently, one food zone was never going to be enough.
More Than Just Food
This isn’t just a place to eat: the organisers have packed the calendar with programming that gives the whole thing a festival-level energy.
Weekends brought Gogo Dino and SpinFighter activations (7–8 and 14–15 March), and earlier in the run, a Super Mario Galaxy Movie Truck rolled in for a couple of nights (9–10 March).
For the more spiritually inclined, Tazkirah Ramadan, Tadarus Al-Quran, Majlis Berbuka Puasa and Majlis Solat Sunat Tarawih have been running throughout the entire event — a reminder that beneath all the neon and noise, this is still Ramadan.
The Majlis Khatam Al-Quran on 12 March was a centrepiece moment, grounding the whole event in something genuinely meaningful.
Stadium Merdeka is 70 years old: this Ramadan, it’s full of families, food and prayer again — and that feels like something worth showing up for.
Bazram Merdeka isn’t trying to be a mall pop-up or a corporate food festival. It’s a platform, as the organisers put it, “for local vendors to share their flavours and traditions throughout Ramadan.”
That’s not marketing copy – walk through the stalls, and you’ll feel it.
Good To Know Before You Go
Stadium Merdeka keeps things clean and safe for everyone — a few house rules to note:
- No smoking or vaping
- No flammable materials or liquids
- No pets
- No littering
- Running track rules — no heels, no spike shoes, no loitering
- Children must be supervised at all times
- Breaching guidelines = RM500 fine, increasing with repeat offences
For any issues on-site, call 011 6277 1957.
READ MORE: Longest Bazaar Ramadan In Selangor – Lots Of Food, And A Side Of Exercise You Didn’t Order
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