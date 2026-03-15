[Photos] Ramadan’s Hottest Night Out Is At Stadium Merdeka — Don’t Let It End Without Showing Up

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Stadium Merdeka has seen a lot in its lifetime.

Independence celebrations, roaring football crowds, decades of national memory etched into its concrete bones.

But this Ramadan, the grand old dame of Kuala Lumpur is hosting something a little different — a sprawling, buzzing, after-dark bazaar that smells like fried everything and feels like a community coming alive.

Bazram Merdeka runs daily from 4 PM to 11 PM at Stadium Merdeka, Kuala Lumpur, and if you haven’t been, you’re genuinely missing out.

Over 100 stalls line the Linear Park and spill across the grounds, each one run by a local vendor with a story — a family recipe, a hometown flavour, a tradition passed down through generations.

There’s a dedicated Picnic Zone on the field if you want to spread out a mat and do berbuka the way it was meant to be done — unhurried, communal, with the glittering silhouette of Merdeka 118 watching over you like a very tall, very impressive chaperone.

A Hot Food Zone and a Food Truck Zone round out the eating options, because apparently, one food zone was never going to be enough.

Vendors line up under Stadium Merdeka’s iconic canopy — over 100 stalls deep and buzzing well before iftar. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

The field that once witnessed a nation’s independence now fills up during Ramadan evening with families, picnic mats and the smell of good food. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

Thousands spread out across the pitch for berbuka — a scene that feels less like a bazaar and more like a reunion. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

Good food tastes better with good company. The upper concourse at Stadium Merdeka has become its own little gathering spot. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

Skip the jam. Take the monorail to Maharajalela and walk in like you planned it all along. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

This is what you came for. Rich, bubbling, made-from-scratch — the kind of food that reminds you why Ramadan bazaars hit differently. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

Teh tarik ais at RM3.50 a cup. Cold, strong, and exactly what you need after walking the whole bazaar twice. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

Smiles, picnic mats and the Bazram Merdeka sign lit up behind them. This is what the last days of Ramadan look like in KL. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

The running track stays open — though with a crowd this size, you’re more likely to be strolling than sprinting. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

Phone on a stand or Sony RX1RIII — doesn’t matter. The best camera is the one you have with you, and Stadium Merdeka does the rest. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

Find your spot, lay down a mat, and suddenly a nearly 70-year-old stadium feels like your living room. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

Still queuing, still serving. The foodtrucks doesn’t slow down — and neither does the crowd. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

As the lights come on and the Bazram sign glows, the field fills up even more. This is peak hour — and nobody’s complaining. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

Night falls, the crowd thins a little — and the track becomes something else entirely. Runners, toddlers, and the Petronas Twin Towers all sharing the same frame. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

You came for the food. You stayed for this. Merdeka 118 lit up against the night sky, framed perfectly from the stadium grounds. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

More Than Just Food

This isn’t just a place to eat: the organisers have packed the calendar with programming that gives the whole thing a festival-level energy.

Weekends brought Gogo Dino and SpinFighter activations (7–8 and 14–15 March), and earlier in the run, a Super Mario Galaxy Movie Truck rolled in for a couple of nights (9–10 March).

For the more spiritually inclined, Tazkirah Ramadan, Tadarus Al-Quran, Majlis Berbuka Puasa and Majlis Solat Sunat Tarawih have been running throughout the entire event — a reminder that beneath all the neon and noise, this is still Ramadan.

The Majlis Khatam Al-Quran on 12 March was a centrepiece moment, grounding the whole event in something genuinely meaningful.

Stadium Merdeka is 70 years old: this Ramadan, it’s full of families, food and prayer again — and that feels like something worth showing up for.

Bazram Merdeka isn’t trying to be a mall pop-up or a corporate food festival. It’s a platform, as the organisers put it, “for local vendors to share their flavours and traditions throughout Ramadan.”

That’s not marketing copy – walk through the stalls, and you’ll feel it.

Good To Know Before You Go

Stadium Merdeka keeps things clean and safe for everyone — a few house rules to note:

No smoking or vaping

No flammable materials or liquids

No pets

No littering

Running track rules — no heels, no spike shoes, no loitering

— no heels, no spike shoes, no loitering Children must be supervised at all times

Breaching guidelines = RM500 fine, increasing with repeat offences

For any issues on-site, call 011 6277 1957.

READ MORE: Longest Bazaar Ramadan In Selangor – Lots Of Food, And A Side Of Exercise You Didn’t Order

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