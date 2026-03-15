Malaysian Diver Who Donated Hair For Cancer Patients Dies In China — His Organs Save Five

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A 34-year-old Malaysian diving instructor who was known for donating his hair to make wigs for cancer patients has died after an accident during a trip to Fujian, China, and in death, continued giving, becoming the first foreign national to donate organs in the province.

Jack Kwok suffered a severe head injury in late February while travelling in Fujian with his girlfriend.

Despite efforts to save him, doctors declared him brain-dead.

His mother and sister flew in from Malaysia and Dubai, United Arab Emirates, to say their goodbyes.

There was little debate over what to do next, as Kwok had already told his family.

If something happens, help others if you can.

Family Honours His Wishes, Signs Organ Donation Documents

His mother told the Chinese press, “He was a very caring child. He would grow his hair out and donate it to charities that make wigs for cancer patients. He also said that if he ever got into an accident and could help someone, he would want that done.”

On 5 March, the family signed the organ donation documents.

Two days later, surgeons from Mengchao Hepatobiliary Hospital of Fujian Medical University successfully retrieved his liver, kidneys, and corneal tissue.

His organs went on to save three lives.

Two others had their sight restored.

The Questions That Followed

His sister, who showed reporters photos of her brother — long-haired, tanned, mid-adventure — said she had no doubt about his wishes.

If he knew his organs could give several families new life and new sight, I believe he would be very willing.

The hospital’s organ procurement team described the family’s decision as an act of humanitarian spirit that crossed borders — one that deserved to be remembered.

However, the story has also led to some social media users questioning the circumstances of his death.

They pointed to longstanding allegations of organ harvesting in China and asked whether the full truth has been told.

Parts of this story have been sourced from Oriental Daily.

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