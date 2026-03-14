“I’m Not Running,” Says Zamri Vinoth — But Police Can’t Find Him, Or Tamim Dahri

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A freelance preacher and Indian-born Muslim convert who faces charges over seditious speech and remarks deemed insulting to the Indian community has denied fleeing the country, saying he has no reason to do so.

Zamri Vinoth Kalimuthu, in a Facebook post, said he is willing to cooperate with authorities and would meet the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) himself if necessary.

“I myself will go meet the IGP if needed, God willing… I am not running, and there is no reason for me to run,” he wrote.

His denial came hours after police confirmed that both Zamri and activist Tamim Dahri are believed to have left Malaysia for Thailand, with efforts underway to locate them with the help of Thai authorities.

IGP Datuk Seri Mohd Khalid Ismail said checks showed both individuals had left through legal entry points — meaning they were not stopped at the border at the time of departure.

What Are They Being Investigated For?

Zamri faces two separate charges.

The first relates to a speech he gave at a gathering near SOGO in Kuala Lumpur on 7 February this year.

Police say the speech was likely to cause public fear. He is being charged under Section 505(b) of the Penal Code.

The second involves remarks deemed insulting toward the Indian community — a particularly pointed allegation given that Zamri himself is of Indian descent.

That case has been referred to the Penang prosecution office under Section 4(1) of the Sedition Act 1948.

Tamim, meanwhile, is accused of damaging a soolam — a sacred symbol in Hinduism — at the site of a former temple in Langkawi, Kedah. He faces charges under Section 295 of the Penal Code for defiling an object held sacred by a religious group.

All three charges carry a maximum penalty of two to three years in prison, a fine, or both.

Zamri Pushes Back

In the same Facebook post, Zamri questioned why he was being singled out, saying no one from his side had attacked, burned vehicles, or damaged anyone’s property.

He also alleged that others had made similarly inflammatory statements but had faced no action, and argued that if he were charged, the same standard should apply to everyone else.

That sentiment appeared to resonate beyond his supporters — a Threads post by user ibnoali25 echoed similar frustrations, listing a string of incidents involving other communities that critics say were met with little or no enforcement action.

Police say charges will be filed as soon as both individuals are located and brought back to Malaysia.

The police have stated it will not compromise with any individual or group whose actions threaten public order and safety.

As of now, both Zamri and Tamim remain unaccounted for.

Meanwhile, Human Resources Minister and PKR vice-president Datuk Seri R. Ramanan issued a blunt challenge to both fugitives — “If you’ve done nothing wrong, come back. Why hide?” — reiterating that the Cabinet has made clear that anyone who plays with race and religion, regardless of ethnicity, will face firm action.

READ MORE: Malaysian Hindu Community Fights Back After Sacred Symbol Allegedly Desecrated On Camera

Parts of this story have been sourced from Sinar Harian.

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