Every Good Chapter Deserves A Final Lap — And Gasket Alley Is Taking Theirs At Full Throttle

There was no dramatic announcement, no long farewell post, just a clean graphic, a building illustration stamped 2016–2026, and five words that said everything: every good chapter deserves a final lap.

That was how The Gasket Alley said goodbye to its home.

The popular lifestyle and events space in Section 13, Petaling Jaya, which is a former Honda service centre, recently confirmed its closure on social media, inviting the community to one last gathering — a 3km community run around the venue on 28 March.

They’re calling it The Last Run.

The Gasket Alley didn’t start as a business plan.

It started as a group of friends who shared a love for bikes, contemporary culture, and the stubborn belief that Klang Valley needed more interesting places to exist in.

A Lambretta and a Big Idea

Founded in 2015 in Cheras, Gasket Alley grew into an industrial-themed lifestyle hub across the road from Jaya One — built by a group of friends to showcase their shared tastes, and become the coolest hangout in the state.

Co-founder Jeffrey Kidd, a Melaka-born former security industry veteran, had spent 12 years running his own security company before hitting a wall at 33.

“I realised I was not really doing what I wanted,” he said in a 2018 interview.

Once I passed 35 or 40, I’m going to chill and not want to start again.

So he didn’t wait. He pivoted — hard.

It started with a Lambretta – a vintage Italian scooter he restored himself, which led to late nights at Changkat Bukit Bintang with fellow motorcycle lovers, dressed up, riding to 1950s music, occasionally stranded outside bars sweating over engines that wouldn’t start.

Travels to vintage markets in Thailand and to a rare car museum in Japan further sharpened the vision, and he came home with one thought: we need more places like this in Kuala Lumpur.

Gasket Alley was his answer.

More Than a Bike Place

Kidd was deliberate about what the space was — and wasn’t.

Although our main business is selling bikes, Gasket is a lifestyle place. It’s a bike-centric venue, but it’s not really a bike place. Anybody and everybody is welcome.

Even the name carried meaning. In engineering, a gasket is the part that reduces friction between components.

Gasket Alley is a place where anybody and everybody can come together, and there is no friction.

That philosophy showed in who filled the space — global names like Harley-Davidson and Moto Guzzi alongside local sneaker customisers, coffee stands, artist workshops, and food stalls, all of whom Kidd called not tenants, but residents.

The concrete floors, brick walls, and container-style layout gave it an identity that felt genuinely earned.

Over the years, it became a reliable fixture on the Klang Valley calendar — markets, car meets, live performances, art showcases — the kind of place that meant different things to different people, which is probably the best thing any space can be.

A car and a concept, side by side. Gasket Alley was always as much about the culture around vehicles as the vehicles themselves. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

A cold pint and good company. The bar at Gasket Alley never had a slow night worth complaining about. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

Vintage car audio units on display at one of Gasket Alley’s many community markets. The kind of thing you didn’t know you needed until you saw it. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

The energy was never just for the young. Gasket Alley had a way of pulling in everyone. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

Somebody’s next obsession, right there on the bonnet. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

A regular Saturday at Gasket Alley — the kind of afternoon that had no agenda and no rush. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

Only at Gasket Alley would a sign like this make perfect sense. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

A white BMW 323i at one of Gasket Alley’s car meets. The classics always drew a crowd. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

Night fell, and the crowd and residents stayed. That was always the thing about Gasket Alley — nobody was in a hurry to leave. (Pix: Fernando Fong)



A good night inside Kedai Minuman Orang Baik — the bottle shop run by Good People Collaboration that became one of Gasket Alley’s most-loved corners. The shelves were always stocked, and the company was always better. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

The big bikes parked outside told you everything about the crowd inside — and the crowd inside never disappointed. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

Glencairn glasses lined up, Tamnavulin Sherry Cask on the counter — an evening of single malts at Kedai Minuman Orang Baik that reminded everyone why the best tastings always happen in the best rooms. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

The crew behind Kedai Minuman Orang Baik, Blacksheep, and Third Wave Media — three outfits, same bosses, all calling Gasket Alley home. Together they made their corner of Gasket Alley something of a creative cluster in its own right; the kind of place that felt like the best house party you somehow always got invited to. Taken during Chinese New Year celebrations earlier this year — a swansong of sorts. It was good while it lasted. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

A Farewell That Fits

The Last Run is free to join with limited slots, and a keepsake T-shirt — back printed with “it was a good one” — is on sale for RM85.

The Gasket Alley never publicly stated a reason for vacating the space, though insiders say the landlord is reclaiming it.

Tellingly, the farewell post never even used the word “closing”—the team confirmed it quietly in the comments.

Within days, it had hundreds of likes, and the most common response wasn’t grief — it was “where are you relocating?”

That’s not a crowd mourning a venue: that’s a community following people — and back in 2018, Kidd once said he didn’t need a retirement plan because he was enjoying every moment of what he was doing.

Whether there’s a next chapter remains to be seen, but if the comments are anything to go by, the team behind Gasket Alley won’t be short of people showing up for whatever comes next.

Parts of this story have been sourced from The Edge.

The Last Run takes place on 28 March 2026 at 6pm at The Gasket Alley, Petaling Jaya. Free entry, limited slots. Registration via their link in bio.