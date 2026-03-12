Quran Desecration Cases Put Malaysia’s Social Media Laws In The Spotlight

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) is investigating an account believed to operate under the name Dickie Borneo, linked to a video showing someone stomping on a Quran, which was posted on Threads and Facebook.

The original post has since been deleted, and the account could not be immediately traced.

But MCMC said investigators have identified additional posts containing religious insults, believed to involve the same individual, in a separate social media group. All content has been preserved as evidence.

MCMC is now working with social media platforms to obtain the account owner’s details, while coordinating with the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) for swift follow-up action.

MCMC will not compromise on any content that insults religion, incites hatred, or touches on the sensitivities of race, religion, and the royal institution.

The public has been urged not to reshare such content, as doing so risks amplifying tensions and disturbing public order.

A Conviction That Sets the Tone

The stakes could not be clearer.

On Wednesday (11 March), a Sessions Court in Miri, Sarawak, sentenced John Mule anak Alai, 48, to 10 months in jail and a RM50,000 fine — a case that underscores just how seriously the courts are treating such offences.

Mule, who administered the Facebook account Bat Tuo Sai, had posted comments insulting the Quran and mocking the late former Prime Minister Tun Abdullah Ahmad Badawi on an Astro Awani Facebook post reporting the statesman’s passing — combining religious insult with contempt for a national figure at a moment of public grief.

He was convicted under Section 233(1)(a) of the Communications and Multimedia Act (CMA) 1998, which prohibits the misuse of network facilities to transmit grossly offensive content with the intent to cause distress.

Crucially, Mule did not post original content.

He left a comment on someone else’s news post — and it still cost him nearly a year of his freedom and a five-figure fine.

What the Law Says — and What It Means

These cases involve two separate but complementary legal provisions:

Law Offence Maximum Penalty Section 295, Penal Code Physical desecration of a sacred object 2 years jail, fine, or both Section 233(1)(a), CMA 1998 Transmitting grossly offensive content online RM500,000 fine, 2 years jail, or both

The combination is significant — the law treats the act of posting as a separate and equally serious offence from the physical act itself.

Taken together, these cases point to a recurring pattern — individuals using social media to provoke religious and racial sensitivities, often behind pseudonymous accounts, counting on the internet’s speed to spread the damage before anyone can act.

What’s changed is the response: investigators are moving faster, courts are sentencing firmly, and MCMC is signalling that even deleted posts and ghost accounts will be pursued.

Cross-platform cooperation with social media companies is now underway, and the message from Malaysian authorities is unambiguous:

The post may disappear. The consequences won’t.

In a related development, S. Vikneswaran, 21, a UMPSA student, was arrested on 25 February over a similar Threads post and has since been charged in the Sessions Court in Kuantan, Pahang, where he pleaded not guilty, with his case set to return on 8 April.

