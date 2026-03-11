[Watch] Wallet Theft At Petaling Jaya Mall Caught On CCTV — Suspect Allegedly Counted Cash On The Spot

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A short CCTV clip posted on Threads is making the rounds, after a staff member at a Petaling Jaya juice bar claimed her manager’s wallet was stolen — and that the whole thing was caught on camera.

The post, uploaded by user @anissyahurah, states that the wallet went missing at Boost Juice, Atria Shopping Gallery, on 8 March, at around 9:45 pm.

The outlet’s staff say they have already checked with customer service, but the wallet has not been returned.

As of Wednesday (11 March), the post had gathered more than 450 likes and 140 reshares.

The 46-second footage, filmed from an overhead CCTV angle, appears to show a woman and a child near the counter area.

Several commenters claimed the woman could be seen opening the wallet and checking its contents while still in the vicinity of the shop — though this could not be independently verified.

No police report has been publicly mentioned, and the individuals in the footage have not been identified, have not responded publicly, and have not been charged with any offence.

Then Came The Comments

What began as a public appeal quickly became something more complicated.

According to a follow-up post by the staff member, the manager had stepped away briefly to buy a drink when a Grab order came in — and in the rush to fulfil it, lost track of where she had placed her wallet.

The CCTV was only reviewed the next day, after closing.

Back in the comments, several users focused on the moral dimension — one writing that “the main issue here is amanah and jujur — it is not ours to take,” while others zeroed in on the presence of a child in the footage: “depan anak???”

But the thread also drew responses that had little to do with the theft itself.

Some comments referenced the perceived ethnicity of the individuals, with suggestions to trace them through Chinese-medium schools or Chinese social media platforms — and at least one commenter went further, publicly naming a school and a teacher allegedly connected to the incident.

Why This Matters Beyond The Wallet

Petty theft caught on CCTV is not new.

What this clip illustrates, however, is how quickly an unverified social media post — with no police report, no named suspect, and no official investigation — can become a public trial.

The individuals seen in the footage have not been given an opportunity to respond.

The full context of what happened is not known.

And yet within hours, the post had been shared over a hundred times, with commenters calling for the woman to be identified and located.

There is a fine line between calling someone out in public and crossing into harassment — and on social media, that line can move very fast.

The wallet, as of the time of writing, has not been returned.

