[Watch] On Anwar’s Orders, Malaysia Flies 170 Home From Middle East Conflict Zone

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A chartered Malaysia Airlines Airbus A330-300 touched down in Kuala Lumpur on Wednesday morning (11 March), carrying 170 passengers home from the Middle East — among them students, travellers and pilgrims who had been stranded as tensions in the region escalated sharply over the past two weeks.

Of the 170 on board, 164 were Malaysian nationals.

The remaining six were five Thai nationals — family members of affected Malaysians — and one Indonesian citizen.

The flight was part of Operation Evacuation of Malaysians from the Middle East Conflict Zone, led by the National Security Council (MKN) in coordination with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) and Malaysian diplomatic missions across the region.

A Tight Window

The operation was not without its complications.

The aircraft first landed at King Abdul Aziz International Airport in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, at 8.35 pm local time on Tuesday — 1.35 am Malaysian time — to refuel and board passengers before continuing home.

Officials described a narrow operational window due to technical factors, without elaborating further.

To manage the time pressure, Malaysian consular staff gathered all passengers in the waiting area early, allowing boarding to proceed without delay.

Two passengers required special medical attention during the operation, according to MKN Senior Assistant Director Fauzan Amin Misnon, who accompanied the flight. He did not provide further details on their condition.

Voluntary, But Urgent

All passengers registered through an online system set up by MOFA and returned home voluntarily, Fauzan Amin said.

The evacuation was ordered by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, who directed that all necessary steps be taken immediately to ensure the safety and welfare of Malaysians in the affected areas.

Evacuees were brought in from four locations — Jeddah, Saudi Arabia; Syria; Jordan; and Doha, Qatar.

The operation comes as the Middle East enters one of its most volatile periods in recent memory.

Tensions escalated sharply from 28 February, following strikes by Israel and the United States on Iran, and subsequent retaliatory attacks by Tehran against American interests in Gulf states.

Parts of this story have been sourced from Sinar Harian.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.