Education Ministry Announces Additional School Holiday On 18 March

The Education Ministry announced on Tuesday (10 March) that all national schools would be given an additional one-day holiday on 18 March (Wednesday) in conjunction with the 2026 Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebrations.

The evening statement said the additional holiday was intended to give teachers, students and parents sufficient time to prepare for the festivities in an orderly manner.

Under the 2026 academic calendar, Group A state schools (Kedah, Kelantan, Terengganu) were already scheduled for one additional holiday day on 19 March.

Group B state schools (other states + Federal Territory) were allocated two additional days — 19 and 20 March.

In its statement, the Ministry said the decision reflected its commitment to the well-being of teachers, students and families.

The full details of the school holiday arrangements is available on the Ministry’s official website.

