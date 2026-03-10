Mentally Ill Father Stabs Son Three Times — Was Already Receiving Treatment

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A 58-year-old unemployed man allegedly hallucinated and attacked two family members with a knife inside their double-storey terrace home in Kampar, Perak, on Monday night (March 9).

He stabbed his 22-year-old son three times in the left neck and his 56-year-old sister once, leaving both in critical condition, and the living room sofa and floor were soaked in blood.

When police arrived, they arrested the suspect and seized the knife.

They later confirmed he had been receiving psychiatric treatment at a hospital in Ipoh prior to the incident.

What Police Found

Police were alerted at 8:30 PM by a woman reporting a stabbing at the address — the report does not identify her further.

When officers arrived, they found the suspect inside the living room, his left hand also injured from the altercation.

Following his arrest, the man has been transferred to Tanjung Rambutan Hospital for further psychiatric treatment.

Police are investigating under Section 326 of the Penal Code — causing grievous hurt with a dangerous weapon.

Parts of this story have been sourced from China Press.

