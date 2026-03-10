Malaysian Hindu Community Fights Back After Sacred Symbol Allegedly Desecrated On Camera

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A Malaysian Hindu organisation is mobilising members of the faith nationwide to file police reports after a video surfaced allegedly showing a known activist stepping on and bending a Soolam (Trishul) — one of Hinduism’s most sacred symbols — at a site in Langkawi, Kedah.

The video, which spread rapidly across Facebook and other social media platforms, shows self-proclaimed land activist, Tamim Dahri Abdul Razak, engaging with the sacred trident symbol associated with Lord Shiva.

The footage was reportedly shared with a caption describing the act as a “leisure activity” — a detail that has particularly enraged Malaysia’s Hindu community.

The Malaysia Hindudharma Maamandram, a Hindu non-governmental organization (NGO), isn’t just expressing outrage online.

They’re fighting back — legally and methodically.

The organisation published a ready-made police report template in Bahasa Melayu, complete with legal language invoking Malaysia’s Sedition Act and Penal Code.

There is also a WhatsApp coordination line — signalling a community that has learned to channel its anger into organised, formal legal action.

Not His First Controversy

What makes this case particularly significant is that Tamim Dahri is no stranger to controversy involving minority religious communities in Malaysia.

He was previously arrested and remanded by police alongside rally co-organiser Muhammad Zamri Vinoth Kalimuthu, better known as Zamri Vinoth, in connection with an organised protest outside the Sogo shopping mall in Kuala Lumpur.

The rally specifically targeted what organisers called “illegal” non-Muslim houses of worship.

More recently, a senior PKR figure preemptively warned that accepting Tamim Dahri as a party would send “the wrong message” — only for him to clarify he had no intention of joining at all.

Separately, he has been linked to the demolition of a Hindu temple, with footage of that incident also circulating widely on social media.

To Malaysia’s Hindu community, the Soolam incident is not an isolated act of ignorance — it is part of a documented, escalating pattern.

Meanwhile, Tamim Dahri’s main social media page on Facebook and Instagram are no not accessible in Malaysia.

This Isn’t Malaysia’s First Religious Desecration Crisis

Just weeks earlier, Malaysia was gripped by a strikingly similar controversy — but involving a different faith.

A university student in Pahang state was arrested on 25 February after posting a photo of his foot on the Quran, Islam’s holy book.

The image spread rapidly on social media, triggering 82 police reports and a wave of national outrage.

The student, identified as S. Vikneswaran, was charged under Section 295 of the Penal Code, which covers deliberate acts intended to insult religion.

The arrest was swift. The charges followed quickly.

Now Malaysia’s Hindu community is asking a pointed and uncomfortable question:

Will the same urgency apply when the sacred symbol belongs to a minority faith?

