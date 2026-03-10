Driver Killed As Kancil Falls Eight Storeys Into Jungle Ravine Near Genting Sempah

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A 56-year-old man lost his life on Sunday night (8 March) after his Perodua Kancil veered off the old trunk road on the Genting Sempah-Gombak stretch and plummeted roughly 80 metres into a ravine below.

The impact threw him clear of the vehicle, leaving him critically injured at the bottom of the steep jungle gorge.

Emergency services received the distress call at 10:46 PM, prompting a team of seven firefighters from Selayang to mobilise with a Fire Rescue Tender and Emergency Medical Rescue Services unit.

The operation demanded a gruelling descent into the ravine to locate and retrieve the victim from the darkness below.

Despite their efforts, a Ministry of Health (MOH) officer pronounced the man dead at the scene at 1:15 AM — two and a half hours after the first call came in.

The case has since been handed to the police for further investigation.

Firefighters work through the night in the rain to retrieve the body of the driver. (Pix: Facebook: Info Terkini Malaysia)

Meanwhile, Up the Same Mountain

The mountain does not distinguish between the reckless and the unlucky.

It simply keeps the score.

On a separate stretch of the same highland terrain, a 29-year-old man was recently arrested after a 14-second clip showed him drifting a BMW 325i left and right across a bend on the road to Genting Highlands.

He later turned himself in at the Bentong District Police Headquarters Traffic Office, where he was detained, and his vehicle was seized.

Initial urine tests returned negative.

The man is being investigated under Section 42(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for reckless and dangerous driving, endangering the public.

Parts of this story have been sourced from Astro Awani.

